Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira gained ₦30.81 or 2.35%, compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, March 28, 2024, just before the Easter holiday at the rate of ₦1,309.39 against the dollar.
However, the total turnover was reduced to $111.18 million on Tuesday, down from $857.78 million recorded on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,312.00 and ₦1,250.00 against the dollar.
