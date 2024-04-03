ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The total turnover was reduced to $111.18 million on Tuesday, down from $857.78 million recorded on Thursday.

Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar
Naira strengthens at official market, hits ₦1,278.58 against dollar

Recommended articles

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira gained ₦30.81 or 2.35%, compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, March 28, 2024, just before the Easter holiday at the rate of ₦1,309.39 against the dollar.

However, the total turnover was reduced to $111.18 million on Tuesday, down from $857.78 million recorded on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,312.00 and ₦1,250.00 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira appreciates further to ₦1,382.95/$ at official market

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

Dogecoin price surges but new meme coin DOGE20 offers faster transactions, staking rewards and potentially higher ROI for investors

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at $0.2 by March or ROI with DOGE20?

Africa will be the fastest-growing region after East and South Asia in the developing world in 2023, and Africa will continue this trend in 2024 and 2025 [World Finance]

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024