Naira begins new week on negative note
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency decreased by 0.11% as against ₦463 it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on May 19.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.50 to the dollar on Monday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦463.50.
A total of $106.84 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
