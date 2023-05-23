Naira begins new week on negative note

The local currency decreased by 0.11% as against ₦‎463 it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on May 19.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎463.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎463.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.