Naira begins new week on negative note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the day's trading.

An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦‎463.50
An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎463.50 [Reuters/Joe Penney]

The local currency decreased by 0.11% as against ₦‎463 it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on May 19.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎463.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎463.50.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $106.84 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

