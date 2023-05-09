Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

The rate represented an increase of 0.11% when compared to the ₦462.78 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.50 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦462.25. Spot exchange rate was determined instantly.

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day's trading.