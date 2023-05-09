Naira appreciates slightly against dollar
A total of $98.84 million was traded at the official Investors' and Exporters' window on Tuesday.
Recommended articles
The rate represented an increase of 0.11% when compared to the ₦462.78 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.50 to the dollar on Tuesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦462.25. Spot exchange rate was determined instantly.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day's trading.
A total of $98.84 million was traded at the official Investors' and Exporters' window on Tuesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira appreciates slightly against dollar
Growth in Kenya's manufacturing sector slows down in 2022, raising concerns about future targets
Billionaire Otedola accuses Elumelu of backstabbing in Transcorp shares drama
Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania
Otedola says Elumelu's Transcorp rejected his ₦250 billion takeover bid
dbrown consulting, Financial Modelling Institute partner to offer scholarship to Africans
Top 10 Nigerian companies with the most money
Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 million fraud attack
Elumelu's Transcorp first genco to get FG's certificate of discharge
Pulse Sports
U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday
Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife
Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah
Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph
Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star
2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha
Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory
Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form
ADVERTISEMENT