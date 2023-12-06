Life’s Good: LG’s promise of a better life through quality products and innovative service

The LG Brand and Visual Identity unveiling event which had in attendance top staff of LG Nigeria as well as distinguished personalities and leading members of the LG Insider Community was graced by LG’s Brand Ambassador and multi-award-winning actor, Rita Dominic.

In his Welcome Address, LG’s Head of Corporate Marketing, Mr. Hari Elluru commended LG customers especially within the LG Insider Community for their brand loyalty and continuous engagement and referral of the LG brand to their network.

As a value-adding event, guests at the LG Brand and Visual Identity unveiling event got the opportunity of a live session with leading Etiquette Coach, Dr Janet Adetu who delivered a keynote speech on, “How Personal Branding and Executive Presence Drives Innovation”.

A major highlight of the event was the celebration of the LG Brand Ambassador, Rita Dominic who has over the years of her engagement with the brand added value to the brand with sizeable contributions to its growth in the Nigerian market. In an emotional moment of the evening, she was presented with a pencil art portrait in appreciation for her work in impacting the LG brand.

It was not all talk, as with LG, there’s always something to be won by guests. A mini-raffle draw was conducted, and three lucky winners went home with LG Microwave ovens and an LG Refrigerator. The day was then rounded off with guests being treated to choice meals, good music, and a gift bag.

Indeed with the New Brand Identity, LG has put the meaning into “Life’s Good” and is set to activate “Better Life” for its customers through – Uncompromising quality, human-centred innovation and Warmth to power a smile.

