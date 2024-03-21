ADVERTISEMENT
Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The February price of ₦1, 340 represented a 0.86% decrease compared to what was obtained in January.

The bureau said this in its Petrol Price Watch for February 2024, released in Abuja on Thursday. It said the February price of ₦1, 340 represented a 0.86% decrease compared to what was obtained in January.

The bureau said the average price per litre of kerosene increased on a year-on-year basis by 14.23% from ₦1, 173 recorded in February 2023 to ₦1, 340 in February 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kaduna recorded the highest average price of ₦1, 866 per litre of kerosene in February followed by Benue at ₦1, 769 and Niger at ₦1,710.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at ₦971.00, followed by Rivers at ₦1, 065 and Kwara at ₦1,070.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦1,486, followed by the North-East at ₦1,387. It said the South-South recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1, 231.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in February 2024, was ₦4,880, indicating a 0.19% increase from ₦4,870 recorded in January 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 24.29% from ₦3, 926 recorded in February 2023.

On state profile analysis, it showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average retail price at ₦6, 092 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Bauchi at ₦5, 910 and Kano at ₦5,779.

On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at ₦4, 025, followed by Abuja and Ondo at ₦4, 250 and ₦4,400, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦5, 553, followed by the North- West at ₦5,072.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene at ₦4, 518,” the NBS said.

