Introducing Pulse Sports Kenya

Our primary focus is on Kenyan domestic competitions, including the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, National Super League and Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League.

Beyond football, Pulse Sports Kenya covers athletics, rugby, basketball, boxing, motorsports and others.

Pulse Sports Kenya’s primary aim is to give sports fans nationwide access to timely news, commentary, analysis, interviews, statistics, live results, and videos covering local and international sports.

In achieving that, the company has expertise in sports journalism, digital media, and multimedia production that continually enhances our visibility to reach a broad audience of sports enthusiasts, industry professionals, and stakeholders.

In the short time that Pulse Sports Kenya has been in operation, it has published features and interviews on top athletes, including world marathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge; Africa's fastest man, Ferdinard Omanyala; the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, Victor Wanyama; and Harambee Stars coach, Engin Firat.

Pulse Sports has covered major sports events in the country, including the recent Kip Keino Classic, ITTF-Africa continental extravaganza, over 30 Football Kenya Federation Premier League and National Super League, FKF Women’s Premier League, FKF Women’s Cup matches, among other events.

Pulse Sports Kenya
Pulse Sports Kenya Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Sports Kenya is a home of great and unique talent. The team is managed by James Magayi, a renowned journalist who has traversed the sports media over the last decade as a photojournalist, writer and editor. He has had the privilege of serving as an official of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya, working with leading brands to enhance their public relations value.

The other eight team members are diligent and insightful young lads with experience in sports journalism. They are simply tellers of sports tales who are passionate about unearthing untold sports stories as they are all passionate about changing lives through sports.

The website is built upon the internationally leading sports media content management system Sportal365 and features a media-rich interface designed to raise the bar for online sports news in Kenya.

It includes high-quality photos, videos, live scores, and tables for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and all major international football leagues.

Pulse Sports Kenya is primarily aimed at the 18-34 age group with an ambition to become the leading online sports media platform in Kenya.

Pulse Sports Kenya is part of the wider Pulse media group, one of the leading online providers of online news and entertainment across Africa, and boasts over 30 million monthly readers.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

