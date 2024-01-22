ADVERTISEMENT
5 easy ways to check your Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Bolaji Adeleke

Verify your Bank Verification Number (BVN) hassle-free! Follow our step-by-step guide to easily check your BVN and ensure the safety of your banking transactions.

Easy ways to check your BVN [Sidian Bank]
Easy ways to check your BVN [Sidian Bank]

Bank Verification Number (BVN) is an 11-digit unique number that is allocated to each bank customer for easy identification and verification while accessing banking services across Nigeria.

The BVN was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address security concerns and identity management challenges that exist within the Nigerian banking system.

Since the launch of this biometrics-based centralised system, it’s been an important means of identification to access services in Nigerian banks. Customers may face challenges accessing banking services when they can’t provide their BVN, especially if they have forgotten it, and don’t have it saved.

If you are one of those who have forgotten their BVN, or you don't have it saved somewhere, or you simply can’t access where you saved it - you’re in the right place! This article provides step-by-step guides to easily check your BVN anywhere, anytime.

There are several ways you can go about checking your BVN. You can check through your mobile network provider, your bank mobile application, your BVN enrollment slip, and your BVN card.

You can easily check your BVN through the Nigerian telecom provider you linked to your BVN during the enrollment and biometrics registration process. MTN, GLO, 9mobile, and Airtel all allow customers to perform this task through the line they registered with.

The great thing about this process is the uniformity across all telecom providers, you can follow the same steps for any of the Nigerian mobile network providers. If you have the mobile number linked to your BVN during registration, follow these simple steps to retrieve your BVN through MTN, GLO, 9mobile, or Airtel:

Step 1 : Dial *565*0# on your mobile.

Dial *565*0# on your mobile [Pulse Nigeria]
Dial *565*0# on your mobile [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Step 2 : Wait until your 11-digit BVN pops up.

Step 3 : Copy BVN for immediate use, or save for later.

It is important to note that the mobile network providers charge a service fee of ₦20, hence the said fee will be deducted from your airtime balance each time you try to check your BVN with this process. Make sure you have enough airtime before checking your BVN.

Some banks provide customer’s BVN information through their digital platforms. All you need to do is follow these simple steps;

Step 1 : Open your bank mobile application on your device.

Step 2 : Input your correct login details (username/email/phone number and password)

Step 3 : Go to your profile by clicking on “profile” or clicking on the icon that has your image (depending on your bank’s mobile app interface)

Go to your profile [Pulse Nigeria]
Go to your profile [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Step 4 : Navigate to “Security Information” or “Personal Information” (depending on your bank’s mobile app interface). You should see your BVN if your bank provides that information on the app.

You should see your BVN if your bank provides that information on the app [Pulse Nigeria]
You should see your BVN if your bank provides that information on the app [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria
Step 5 : Copy BVN for immediate use, or save for later.

Another easy method to check your BVN number is to check the BVN enrollment slip you received when you registered for your BVN, the BVN is usually printed on it. This is only possible if you still have it at all or if you have it with you when you need to check your BVN.

To check your BVN using the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), follow these easy steps:

Step 1 : Go to the NIBBS BVN Validation portal

Step 2 : Input the required details (your name, the phone number linked to the BVN, and the date of birth you provided during registration).

Step 3 : Click the search button to proceed.

Step 4 : Select a payment method to pay a ₦20 processing fee.

Step 5 : Your BVN details will be displayed after your payment has been confirmed. Copy BVN for immediate use, or save for later.

If you are unable to retrieve your BVN through any of the above means, you can visit the bank where you enrolled for your BVN and request the information from the customer service desk. They should be able to provide you with your BVN after proper verification.

There you have it! Five easy ways to check your BVN. Remember that it's important to keep your BVN confidential to prevent unauthorised access to your financial information. If you're unable to retrieve your BVN through these methods, contact your bank's customer service for assistance.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

