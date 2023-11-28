For Glo, a new focus to power ambitions

The hall was lavishly decorated with the tone reflecting Globacom's touch of green. Nothing prepared me for the exhilarating fun that was in store, courtesy of Dr. Mike Adenuga’s Globacom. The speeches were few and short, while the fun was long and packed. From the entertaining saxophonist Yemi Sax dishing out soft tunes from the cocktail segment to the engaging tap dancers' performance on the stage, the evening was packed full of entertainment. Comedians Arinze Baba and Gordons were also on ground to ensure people laughed their hearts out.

The evening was also capped with musical performances from the duo of Glo ambassadors, Chike and Asake. Chike resonated well with the guests as he sang his “Osondi Owendi”, “If you no love”, among other songs while Asake particularly wowed his fans with some of his various popular songs such as “Amapiano”, “Roju”, “Sungba”, “Joha” and his signature anthem, “Lonely”.

Glo officials made short and precise presentations to illuminate the company's projections into the immediate future and also unveiled its freshly minted television commercials to give expression to the company’s new communication direction.

Earlier that day, the company had held a press conference to highlight its 20 years success story in the country’s telecommunications sector. So, the evening event partly served as a medium to also project into what the company will concentrate on in the immediate future.

The company's new communication strategy focus, "Powering Ambition," was publicly introduced at the event. The campaign demonstrates Globacom's readiness and capacity to provide companies and individuals with the resources and services they need to set and meet challenging goals on a personal and professional level.

The rationale behind this is the fact that Globacom believes that when people realize their ambitions, there is shared prosperity for the nation at large and for its people. The company clearly articulated its preparedness to always support the ambitions of its customers to enable them to attain and even surpass such targeted ambitions.

In her welcome address at the evening event, the Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs Bella Disu, thanked Glo subscribers, partners, stakeholders and all those who have been with the company every step of the way since the network launched in 2003. She explained that their contributions had largely aided Globacom's success story over the last twenty years.

Said Mrs Disu: “This remarkable journey and the heights we've reached are all thanks to the visionary leadership and tenacity of our founder and Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr.”.

She noted that digital transformation has been rapider than what it was when Globacom started out 20 years ago. “What was once deemed impossible is now the norm. As a digital solutions provider, we embrace these unlimited opportunities to serve our customers by constantly investing in the latest tools and technology”, she added.

She explained that Globacom’s new communication direction focuses more on powering and driving ambition, while ensuring success for Glo’s existing and future customers.

“The creative genius steering us and whipping up most of these ideas is none other than the great guru himself, our Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr.

“We are excited about the next 20 years of serving our customers by pre-empting and fulfilling their needs in ways that help them achieve their ambitions. We count on you all to be by our side as we write tomorrow's success stories”, she said.

The company also showcased the new commercials for the company’s new communication direction. “Powering Ambition”, according to the company, is much more than just a proposition, it is a promise which the company is committed to hold true and sacred at all times in serving its customers.

The company noted in the presentation at the event that: “We amplify the voice and entrepreneurial spirit of that business start-up via Glo SME in A Box. We also accelerate the pace of that next tech giant and strengthen that already accomplished local businessman”.

“Nigeria’s Unlimited Potential”, Globacom observed, “is forged in the Ambition of the Nigerian Spirit, it is only right that Nigeria’s one and only Unlimited Network is at the heart and forefront of Powering the Ambition of our great nation. Your ambition is Nigeria’s greatest resource, and we’re here to power it, so that it catapults us all from the realm of ideas into the plane of reality”.

These was huge excitement in the crowd when a raffle draw was also held at the event and four guests won an all-expense-paid business class trip to London, United Kingdom courtesy of Globacom.

Aside from the music, Arinze Baba and Gordons also took time to crack some ribs, ensuring guests had some good laughs during the highly entertaining event.

The evening was well worth it and I'm certain that with the new communication direction presentations preceding the fun aspects, the famed billionaire surely has something big up his sleeves for the good of Nigerians. He is not new to championing the best for the people and bringing the best for Nigerians, it is in the DNA of his telecom business.

