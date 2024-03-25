ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Experts praise FG as Naira strengthens, hits ₦1,405/USD exchange rate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The currency has gradually appreciated after the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naira strengthens against Dollar as exchange rate improves to ₦1,405/USD (Nairamtetrics)
Naira strengthens against Dollar as exchange rate improves to ₦1,405/USD (Nairamtetrics)

Recommended articles

NAN reports on Thursday in Abuja that the Naira exchanged for as high as ₦1,900 to the dollar in February. However the currency has gradually appreciated after the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It exchanged at ₦1,405 to the dollar at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window and ₦1,450 to the dollar at the parallel market on Monday.

According to a past president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Okechukwu Unegbu, the aggressive monetary policy tightening adopted by the CBN appears to be paying off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unegbu urged the apex bank to continue its monetary policy tightening while improving in the forex liquidity.

“A lot of people criticised the aggressive monetary policy tightening on the CBN, but it seems to be paying off.

“It is not yet time to celebrate, though I urge the CBN to do more to improve dollar liquidity and further push down the dollar exchange rate,’’ he said.

He said that the action against Binance, a global company that operates the largest cryptocurrency exchange, had also yielded positive results. Dr Wunmi Bewaji, a securities and financial regulation expert, said that the current momentum of Nigeria’s Naira against the dollar was sustainable.

According to Bewaji, the dollar is likely to decline rapidly at a point in time in the next few weeks. He traced the recent noticeable success of the Naira to some drastic steps taken by the Federal Government, most noticeably on Binance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this momentum is sustainable and the dollar is likely to decline rapidly at a point in time in the next few weeks,’’ he stated.

Bismark Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives, a Business Management Consultancy firm, said that the exchange rate was sustainable as long as the right things were done.

“Interest rates have been increased, therefore, the propensity to save has increased, and the propensity to consume has reduced. People are consuming less and saving more.

“The government itself is consuming less and saving more,” he stated.

He said that there was a need for new money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New money is a function of confidence. Confidence is a function of consistency in policy. These are the things that the government has to come to terms with,’’ he added.

According to Prof. Uche Uwaleke, the Director, the Institute of Capital Market Studies at the Nassarawa State University, Keffi, inflationary pressure has persisted despite moderation in the exchange rate.

Uwaleke complained that headline inflation had remained stubbornly elevated, climbing above 30%, way ahead of the CBN’s target of 21.4% for 2024. He urged the apex bank to stop further tightening of the rates.

Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu, an economist, said that the improvement in the exchange rate came from an increase in foreign currency supply.

“We need to isolate the impact of the recent tightening, in order to determine the impact of the other factors on the exchange rate and inflation rate,’’ he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the CBN said that it had successfully resolved all valid foreign exchange backlogs by addressing inherited claims amounting to seven billion dollars. According to the apex bank, a last verified payment of 1.5 billion dollars was made last week to settle obligations to bank customers, thereby, clearing the remaining balance of the FX backlog.

Also, the government has warned currency speculators to desist from unpatriotic acts against the national currency, saying racketeers would have their fingers burnt. The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the president, Bayo Onanuga, cautioned currency traders speculating on foreign exchange to sell their dollar holdings, adding that the Naira was expected to increase in value soon.

He advised speculators to sell off their dollars to prevent potential losses.

“With backlog FX settled, Naira is set to appreciate further, faster. Currency speculators should quickly dump their stock of dollars to avoid sorrows and tears,’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experts praise FG as Naira strengthens, hits ₦1,405/USD exchange rate

Experts praise FG as Naira strengthens, hits ₦1,405/USD exchange rate

Coinsher Exchange launches mobile app with over 3,000 X Space listeners!

Coinsher Exchange launches mobile app with over 3,000 X Space listeners!

You're dreaming if you want naira to be ₦400/$ - Ex-CBN Deputy Governor

You're dreaming if you want naira to be ₦400/$ - Ex-CBN Deputy Governor

Nationwide food price hike persists in February 2024 - Report

Nationwide food price hike persists in February 2024 - Report

With right CBN policies, naira can appreciate below ₦1,200/$ – Rewane

With right CBN policies, naira can appreciate below ₦1,200/$ – Rewane

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar

Nigeria’s public debt reached ₦97trn in December 2023 – DMO

Nigeria’s public debt reached ₦97trn in December 2023 – DMO

7 Nigerian banks with increased e-banking income

7 Nigerian banks with increased e-banking income

10 African countries with the highest number of X (Twitter) users in 2024

10 African countries with the highest number of X (Twitter) users in 2024

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog [NaijaTimes]

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024 [Storemasta Blog]

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024