Elon Musk is adding audio and video call features to Twitter

Samson Toromade

The call features will not require phone numbers to function.

Elon Musk's goal is to create a super app [Insider]
The billionaire tweeted on Thursday, August 31, 2023 that the new additions won't require phone numbers to function and will be accessible on iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

He boasted that the X app will function as "the effective global address book" when the features launch.

Musk did not provide a timeline for the launch of the features but it will put X in direct competition with other audio/video call apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime. Like many of the platform's recently-launched features, the audio and video call additions may likely be restricted to X Blue subscribers paying $8 monthly.

Since he acquired the popular social media app for $44 billion late in 2022, the SpaceX founder has pushed a raft of changes, including the rebranding from Twitter to X.

After stepping down from his initial role of CEO for Linda Yaccarino in May, Musk has remained heavily involved in the company's running as the chief technology officer. His goal is to create a super app that provides a range of services to its hundreds of millions of users.

Thursday's revelation follows closely after the billionaire's announcement that the platform will change how news links appear to users. He's also added well-received new features like long-form tweets, longer videos and monetisation for creators, all restricted to X Blue subscribers.

Some of Musk's actions since his takeover have also been controversial, especially the restoration of high-profile accounts of former US president, Donald Trump, and American rapper, Kanye West, who had previously been banned for violating X's terms of service.

He also fired around 6,000 X employees to address the company's "negative cash flow situation."

