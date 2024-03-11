ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs

Solomon Ekanem

Government and customers have to pay their electricity bills for DisCos to be efficient.

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs [Business Post Nigeria]
DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs [Business Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, during an interview with Arise TV recently.

Oduntan, while reiterating the need for the FG to provide an enabling environment for energy distributors in the country, appealed to the FG to clear the outstanding debt of ₦100 billion owed to electricity distribution companies.

Checks have shown that the ₦100 billion debt now referred to as the ‘Legacy Debt’ of the FG to the 11 distribution companies (DisCos) has been a serious challenge, with no decisive action in sight for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

DisCos have lamented that they are currently engrossed in debts of over ₦2.6 trillion to gas suppliers and generation companies due to the drop in revenue collection and remittances from customers.

Recall the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recently issued a 10-day notice to 86 government MDAs threatening to disconnect them over a ₦47.1 billion electricity bills debt.

The Presidency (Aso Rock) was also not left out of the debt list as the seat of power was also handed a disconnection notice over its nearly ₦1 billion electricity debt.

Aso Rock officials while shedding light on the bill however, debunked AEDC’s initial claim of ₦923 million debt as the Permanent Secretary on February 14, 2024, revealed that the real outstanding amount is ₦342,352,217.46.

DisCos have lamented that the multiple debts in the sector has given rise to the inefficiency and losses in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oduntan added that for the DisCos to be efficient in their service, customers and the government alike need to play a good part by paying their bills and also creating an enabling environment for businesses to strive.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs

Tough Nigerian economy already affecting Ramadan sales

Tough Nigerian economy already affecting Ramadan sales

Francophone Africa Business Summit 2024 sparks collaboration, investment

Francophone Africa Business Summit 2024 sparks collaboration, investment

Ascend Studios Foundation partners Beyond Limits to empower African women

Ascend Studios Foundation partners Beyond Limits to empower African women

How TikTok became the world's most influential platform

How TikTok became the world's most influential platform

Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breaching data sharing agreement

Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breaching data sharing agreement

ALX, more than a tech accelerator; creating dynamic experiences, impacting Africa’s tech future

ALX, more than a tech accelerator; creating dynamic experiences, impacting Africa’s tech future

Investing in women, girls will transform economy, improve lives - World Bank

Investing in women, girls will transform economy, improve lives - World Bank

Nigeria's forex inflow increases as remittances quadruple to $1.3 billion

Nigeria's forex inflow increases as remittances quadruple to $1.3 billion

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent - report

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent

Kate Henshaw perfectly embodies the values and vision of Baigewallet

Baigewallet welcomes renowned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw as ambassador

Binance urged Nigerians to trade or withdraw their assets before it discontinues the naira services this week. [Nairametrics]

Binance ends naira services as it prepares to leave Nigeria

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts