Diesel price soars to ₦1,257 per litre, 50.20% increase in a year

NBS stated this in its Diesel Price Watch for February 2024 released in Abuja on Wednesday. It stated that the February 2024 price amounted to a 50.20% increase over the price in February 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 9.02% from the ₦1,153.01 per litre recorded in January 2024,’’ it added.

The bureau stated also that in state profile analysis, the highest price of diesel in February 2024 was recorded in Akwa Ibom at ₦1,525 per litre, followed by Gombe State at ₦1,500 per litre and Kwara at ₦1,444 per litre.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,037.50 per litre, followed by Kano at ₦1,111.43 per litre and Katsina State at ₦1,125 per litre.