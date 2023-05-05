The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Curlla sets the standard for luxury with flagship beauty center in Lagos

#FeatureByCurlla: Curlla Place boasts of state-of-the-art facilities and departments that cater to the needs of every customer.

CEO and Prominent Entrepreneur, Curlla Luxury Salon, Ms. Lola Adedeji.
During the launch event, guests were treated to a tour of the salon's facilities and an interactive session with the salon's management team. There were also live demonstrations of some of Curlla's special offerings, such as the Curlla nails, spa treatments, and men's grooming services. The event provided an opportunity for guests to experience firsthand the luxury and exclusivity that Curlla offers.

L-R: Popular TV Host of Your View, TVC, Mrs. Morayo Afolabi-Brown; her Colleague, Mrs. Temitope Mark Odigie; CEO and Prominent Entrepreneur, Curlla Luxury Salon, Ms. Lola Adedeji; and other Co-hosts of Your View on TVC, Mrs. Mariam Longe and Mrs. Obiajulu Ugboh respectively, during the Official unveiling of Curlla Luxury Salon in Lagos recently.
CEO of Curlla, Lola Adedeji, expressed her excitement about the launch of the flagship center and the unique offerings of Curlla. She stated, "Curlla is not just a beauty salon; it is a lifestyle. Our priority is to provide our clients with an exclusive and luxurious experience that they cannot find anywhere else. We have invested in state-of-the-art facilities, trained personnel, and exclusive beauty products to ensure that our clients get the best. With our strict appointment-only policy and premium package, we are redefining the beauty industry in Nigeria. We are excited to have launched our flagship center in Lekki Lagos, and we look forward to welcoming our esteemed clients."

L-R: The Accountant, Curlla Luxury Salon, Mr. Oyebo Adedamola Luqman; The Floor Manager, Curlla Luxury Salon, King Offu; CEO Curlla Luxury Salon, Ms. Lola Adedeji; Director Stylist/Floor Manager, Curlla Luxury Salon, Johnny Walid Jarbouh; Head of Operations, Curlla Luxury Salon, Grace Singh; Business Development Manager, Curlla Luxury Salon, David Okereke, during the Official unveiling of Curlla Luxury Salon in Lagos recently.
Curlla Place boasts of state-of-the-art facilities and departments that cater to the needs of every customer.

From the men's barbing cave to the nail room, spa section, VIP lounge, children’s playroom, to the women's styling rooms, Curlla offers an exclusive and luxurious beauty experience. The salon's ambiance is homely, nature-inspired, and tastefully furnished, providing a unique and refreshing experience for guests.

Curlla sets the standard for luxury with flagship beauty center in Lagos
To maintain the privacy and security of its clients, the salon also implemented a strict appointment-only policy; customers can only access the salon by booking through the Curlla mobile app to ensure maximum security and privacy.

The salon also offers a premium package that provides pick-up and drop-off services for salon appointments, ensuring that customers experience convenience and luxury from start to finish.

Curlla's exclusivity, luxurious facilities, and special offerings set it apart from other beauty salons in Nigeria. Curlla is poised to revolutionize the beauty industry in Nigeria and provide clients with an exclusive and luxurious experience.

