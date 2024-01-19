ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

Solomon Ekanem

Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria repatriated ₦795.48bn in the first six months of 2023.

Foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023 [BI]
Foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023 [BI]

Recommended articles

The total credit to the Balance of Payment account from airline travel stood at $19.39m (₦8.75bn).

The debit part of the balance of payments report shows expenditures on tickets by passengers stood at (₦779.61bn), cargo ($10.22bn), and others (₦5.65bn).

The repatriated amount, however, fails to resolve the overwhelming crisis in the aviation sector as foreign airlines have criticised the FG’s failure to pay off the outstanding debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the International Air Transport Association, (IATA) Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, Nigeria as of 2023, was recorded as having the highest number of airlines’ blocked funds at $792m, Egypt came in second place with ($348m); Algeria ($199m); AFI zone ($183m) and Ethiopia $128m.

The FG, in a bid to resolve the crisis in the sector recently released the sum of $61 million to foreign airlines as part payment for the over $800 million owed, an amount the airlines have described as grossly inadequate.

As of July 2022, the amount of trapped revenue belonging to foreign airlines in Nigeria was about $464 million. The airlines further revealed that as of November 2023, about 90% of the $783 million trapped funds have not been paid. This amount has increased to around $800 million as of January 2024.

Recall this incident had led to the suspension of operations by two of the world’s mega flight companies, Emirates and Etihad from Nigeria.

The withdrawal of flight services by both airlines has cost the country, at least, a 20% decline in international passenger traffic.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

Redmi Note 13 5G Series confirmed to launch on January 24 in Nigeria

Redmi Note 13 5G Series confirmed to launch on January 24 in Nigeria

Nigerian electricity regulator halts implementation of tariff increment

Nigerian electricity regulator halts implementation of tariff increment

NCC postpones barring of Glo subscribers from calling MTN lines by 21 days

NCC postpones barring of Glo subscribers from calling MTN lines by 21 days

All-Share Index crosses 90,000 mark as investors gain ₦1.15trn on NGX

All-Share Index crosses 90,000 mark as investors gain ₦1.15trn on NGX

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Redmi Note 13 Series from Xiaomi is poised to build on the success of its predecessor.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 13 Series sparks excitement

New report predicts exit of more multinational firms from Nigeria

New report predicts exit of more multinational firms from Nigeria

40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment [Getty Images]

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi