ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN also increased capital requirements for banks with regional licences from ₦15 billion to ₦50 billion.

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The apex bank also increased capital requirements for banks with regional licences from ₦15 billion to ₦50 billion, and those with national licences from ₦25 billion to ₦200 billion.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of the bank, Hakama Sidi-Ali, the new minimum capital for merchant banks will be ₦50 billion.

Sidi-Ali also announced that the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations are ₦20 billion and ₦10 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move is coming days after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso had in the meeting, urged Nigerian banks to expedite action on the recapitalisation of their capital base to strengthen the financial system.

Meanwhile, a circular signed by the Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa, said that all banks were required to meet the new minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1 and terminating on March 31, 2026.

According to Mustafa, the move is to enhance banks’ resilience, solvency, and capacity to continue supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Mustafa urged banks to consider injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues and offers for subscriptions to meet the new minimum capital requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also suggested Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As); and upgrade or downgrade of licence authorisation.

He said that the minimum capital shall comprise paid-up capital and share premium only.

The new capital requirement shall not be based on the shareholders’ fund.

“Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital shall not be eligible for meeting the new requirement.

"Notwithstanding the capital increase, banks are to ensure strict compliance with the minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their licence authorisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with extant regulations, banks that breach the CAR requirement shall be required to inject fresh capital to regularise their position,” Mustafa said.

He said that the minimum capital requirement for proposed banks shall be paid-up capital, adding that the new minimum capital requirement shall apply to all new applications for banking licences submitted after April 1.

The CBN will continue to process all pending applications for banking licences for which a capital deposit had been made and an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) had been granted.

“However, the promoters of such proposed banks will make up the difference between the capital deposited with the CBN and the new capital requirement not later than March 31, 2026,” he said

He said that all banks were required to submit an implementation plan, clearly indicating the chosen options for meeting the new capital requirement and various activities involved with their timelines, no later than April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the CBN would monitor and ensure compliance with the new requirements within the specified timeline.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

CoinGecko Reports 50% of Investors Choose Solana: Why crypto whales are moving $1m into new Solana meme coin Slothana

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Naira falls against dollar by 0.7% on Thursday

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Top 10 countries with the worst inflation rates

Nigerian athletes, Tobi Amusan, Goodness Nwachukwu join team Visa as global brand ambassadors

Nigerian athletes, Tobi Amusan, Goodness Nwachukwu join team Visa as global brand ambassadors

BATN Foundation partners UniIlorin to empower graduates in Agriculture

BATN Foundation partners UniIlorin to empower graduates in Agriculture

SHIB Coin Price Prediction: Next Dogecoin or Sponge snatch Play-to-Earn Game?

SHIB Coin Price Prediction: Next Dogecoin or Sponge snatch Play-to-Earn Game?

Are you an African living in the diaspora? Create work-life balance you deserve

Are you an African living in the diaspora? Create work-life balance you deserve

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN increases interest rate to 24.75%

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira appreciates further to ₦1,382.95/$ at official market

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

Dogecoin price surges but new meme coin DOGE20 offers faster transactions, staking rewards and potentially higher ROI for investors

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at $0.2 by March or ROI with DOGE20?