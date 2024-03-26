CBN Governor Cardoso is very happy with naira's recent wins

Cardoso said this on Tuesday in Abuja, while presenting the communique from the 294th meeting of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

According to Cardoso, the stability is a result of the CBN's recent policy actions and reforms, which are geared towards restoring investors' confidence and attracting foreign investments.

"The committee noted with satisfaction the level of stability achieved in the foreign exchange market in the last few weeks. This, in the view of members, reflects the impact of the CBN's recent policy actions and reforms, as well as increased transparency in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition, the committee noted the efforts of the apex bank in offsetting verified foreign currency obligations, an action that will greatly enhance investor confidence and attract foreign investments to Nigeria," he said.

Cardoso said the MPC also reviewed developments in the banking system and noted that the industry remained safe, sound and stable.

He said the apex bank would sustain its surveillance and ensure compliance of deposit money banks with existing regulatory and macro-prudential guidelines.

The CBN governor said domestic headline inflation rose further to 31.70% in February from 29.90% in January. According to him, food inflation accelerated to 37.92% from 35.41%, while core inflation rose to 25.13% from 23.59%.

"Key drivers of inflationary pressure remain the strong exchange rate pass-through to domestic prices, rising cost of transportation, high cost of energy and other production inputs. Lingering insecurity, especially in food producing areas and legacy infrastructure deficits are also responsible," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT