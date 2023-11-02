ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy360NaijaHitsMedia

Are casino bonuses just for new customers?
Are casino bonuses just for new customers?

Recommended articles

As a tool to entice players and keep them engaged, casino bonuses play a pivotal role. While it's common to associate these bonuses with new customer sign-ups, the reality is far more diverse. Let's delve into the various kinds of bonuses and understand whether they are reserved solely for newcomers.

Often, when people think of casino bonuses, they imagine the welcome offers, and rightfully so. These are the bonuses prominently advertised on casino websites, banners, and advertisements – like you’ll find at Unibet casino online in Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome bonuses are exclusively tailored for new players. They're the casino's way of saying "hello" and giving newcomers a taste of what's in store. Typically, these might involve a match on the first deposit, free spins, or even a no-deposit bonus, allowing players to play without investing their own money initially.

Online casinos are well aware that retaining existing customers is just as essential, if not more so, than acquiring new ones. Enter the loyalty programs. These are structured systems where players accumulate points for their gameplay.

The longer you play or the more you wager, the more points you collect. These points can later be converted into cash, bonuses, or other rewards. It's the casino's way of acknowledging and rewarding their regular players. So, contrary to popular belief, not all bonuses are for newbies; loyalty bonuses cater specifically to the casino's long-standing patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the first deposit often gets the spotlight with welcome bonuses, many casinos offer bonuses on subsequent deposits as well. These are known as reload bonuses. Designed to give players a little extra every time they fund their account, reload bonuses ensure that not just the new, but also the existing players have something to look forward to with every deposit they make.

Losing is a part of the gambling experience, but some online casinos aim to soften that blow. Cashback offers are designed to return a portion of a player's losses over a specific period. For instance, if a casino offers a 10% weekly cashback and a player loses $100 in a week, they'd get $10 back. These offers provide a safety net, ensuring that players, especially the regulars, get value even during a downswing.

Festive seasons, anniversaries, or even major sporting events can be reasons for online casinos to shower their players, new and old, with special bonuses. Whether it's Christmas, Halloween, or the World Cup, online casinos often have themed bonuses to mark the occasion. These offers are available to everyone, not just the newcomers, making the celebration all-inclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the high rollers and consistent players, many online casinos offer exclusive VIP or High Roller programs. Entry into these programs might be by invitation or through the accumulation of loyalty points. Once in, players can expect a plethora of bonuses, from higher deposit matches, faster withdrawals, and personal account managers, to even real-world event invitations.

While the glitz and glam of welcome bonuses might give the impression that they're the pinnacle of online casino offerings, the truth is that casinos are teeming with opportunities for all players. From the regular gamer to the occasional visitor, there's likely a bonus, offer, or program tailored for everyone. It's evident that in the competitive world of online gambling, casinos are not just rolling out the red carpet for new players but are also ensuring their existing player base feels valued and rewarded.

By understanding the plethora of bonuses available, players can maximise their benefits, ensuring a richer, more rewarding casino experience.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureBy360NaijaHitsMedia

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Over ₦120 billion paid as settlement to failed banks' customers, shareholders - NDIC

Over ₦120 billion paid as settlement to failed banks' customers, shareholders - NDIC

Blakskill celebrates Trail Blazing talent development achievements

Blakskill celebrates Trail Blazing talent development achievements

Browse the web with Opera’s 'Shake and Win' campaign & get 100,000 prizes

Browse the web with Opera’s 'Shake and Win' campaign & get 100,000 prizes

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) [Wikipedia]

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Figures may get worse before the end of the year [Nairamtetrics]

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development and environmental protection

PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development, environmental protection