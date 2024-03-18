Breaking news:
Apple's next iPhone may come with Google's Gemini AI engine

Bayo Wahab

Analysts believe Apple is looking to boost its AI capabilities in several ways.

Apple's next iPhone may come with Google's Gemini AI engine. [AppleInsider]
Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google to integrate the search giant's advanced Gemini AI engine into the forthcoming iPhone models.

This collaboration could potentially elevate the iPhone's capabilities, offering users an unparalleled artificial intelligence experience.

According to Bloomberg, this ambitious project aims to enrich the next iteration of iPhones with state-of-the-art AI functionalities.

While both tech titans have remained tight-lipped about the negotiations, the potential partnership is buzzing in the tech community, sparking intrigue and anticipation.

Analysts believe Apple is looking to boost its AI capabilities in several ways. This could include:

  • Siri Upgrade: Give Apple's virtual assistant a much-needed boost in functionality and responsiveness.
  • App Store AI Boom: Create a more fertile ground for AI-powered apps within the App Store.
  • Edge Processing Power: Leverage on-device processing for faster and more secure AI experiences.
While Gemini has the potential to be a game-changer, it hasn't had the smoothest launch. Last month, Google suspended the AI from image generation due to historical inaccuracies. This raises concerns about potential biases within the technology.

Apple reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, another major AI player, suggesting they're exploring different options.

The potential Apple-Google deal is a shocker, but it highlights the increasing importance of AI in the smartphone market. However, questions remain about the reliability and potential biases of Google's technology.

With iOS 18 on the horizon, Apple needs to make a decision fast, and it will be interesting to see if they choose Google's controversial Gemini or look elsewhere for their AI upgrade.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

