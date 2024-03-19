ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umeoji has close to 30 years cognate banking experience of which 26 years has been with Zenith Bank.

Adaora Umeoji will resume the role in three months [TheCable]
Adaora Umeoji will resume the role in three months [TheCable]

Zenith Bank Plc on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr Adaora Umeoji as its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 1, 2024.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) by the bank’s Company Secretary, Mr Michael Otu.

Otu said the appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He stated that Umeoji takes over from Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year term expires on May 31, after a very successful tenure.

The company secretary noted that Umeoji is the first female GMD/CEO since the inception of the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Umeoji’s appointment is consistent with the bank’s executive transition tradition, succession plan, and strategy of grooming leaders from within.

  1. Umeoji has been the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank since October 28, 2016, and has close to 30 years cognate banking experience of which 26 years has been with Zenith Bank.
  2. Umeoji is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Programme.
  3. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja.
  4. She also holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar and a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.
  5. Umeoji holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world. This includes the strategic thinking and management programme at Wharton Business School, USA. She also attended the executive programme in Strategic Management and has a Certificate in Leading Global Business from Harvard Business School, USA.
  6. Umeoji is a fellow of notable professional bodies including the Chartered Banker Institute, UK, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management, Institute of Credit Administration, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria.
  7. She is also a fellow of Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, among others.
  8. In 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria honored Umeoji with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), as a recognition of her contributions to nation building.
  9. She is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC) and has impacted many lives through her philanthropic and humanitarian activities through her NGOs; Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and the Adorable Foundation.
  10. As a result of her passion for promoting professionalism in the banking industry and improving the well-being of the less privileged, Umeoji founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN). The platform is used to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.
  11. She is a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI), and was awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness Pope Francis.
News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

IWD: Unilever Nigeria commits to women-driven policies to promote inclusion

IWD: Unilever Nigeria commits to women-driven policies to promote inclusion

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

11 DisCos obtain ₦273.34 billion credit facility for meter purchase - CBN

11 DisCos obtain ₦273.34 billion credit facility for meter purchase - CBN

Infinix announces software update commitment for NOTE 40 Pro Series

Infinix announces software update commitment for NOTE 40 Pro Series

Top 10 of the best marketplaces in Africa 2024

Top 10 of the best marketplaces in Africa 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

To save $869 million, Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide

To save $869 million, Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide

Undersea cable cuts crisis is over — voice, data services are restored

Undersea cable cuts crisis is over — voice, data services are restored

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024