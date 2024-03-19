11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

This was disclosed in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) by the bank’s Company Secretary, Mr Michael Otu.

Otu said the appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He stated that Umeoji takes over from Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year term expires on May 31, after a very successful tenure.

The company secretary noted that Umeoji is the first female GMD/CEO since the inception of the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Umeoji’s appointment is consistent with the bank’s executive transition tradition, succession plan, and strategy of grooming leaders from within.

What you should know about Adaora Umeoji