3 ships waiting to berth at Lagos ports, 5 vessels expected at Lekki - NPA
Two vessels were waiting to berth with crude oil and general cargo.
NPA, in its "Daily Shipping Position”, said the three vessels would berth with general cargos and crude oil. It said that two vessels were waiting to berth with crude oil and general cargo.
The publication also stated that five vessels were expected to berth at Lekki Deep Sea Port. It said that two of the five vessels would berth with crude oil and one each would berth with containers, Bulk urea and petrol.
