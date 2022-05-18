RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN Bankers Committee announces new website built to tackle fraud

#FeatureByCBNBankersCommittee - Launches interactive website to combat cyber-fraud.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been on a path to increase awareness and public education on cyber-security, the risks of cyber-crime and the personal measures for mitigation, through its targeted advocacy and public awareness campaign, “Confam Am”.

The apex bank, which launched the integrated advertising campaign to inspire conversations around cyber fraud and the need for due diligence, seeks to engender a heightened consciousness among the general public on the activities of cyber-fraudsters, as global cyber-crime rates increase.

The “Confam Am” advocacy campaign leverages very clear calls-to-action to deliver its message. Built around the advice of a fictional character “Mr Confam”, whose alertness and wit helps warn people against falling victim to cyber-crimes, the campaign, the CBN has said, is encouraging vigilance and scrutiny in online and personal financial management.

The campaign discusses common financial fraud and cyber-security risks, as well as approaches to be adopted for mitigation. These include scams around the biometric verification number (BVN) , agency banking, point-of-sale (POS) machines, ATM transactions, and the indiscriminate disclosure of the personal identification number (PIN), among others.

As a part of the campaign, Confamam.ng was launched as a community for people to share their scam stories and as to educate other people on the red flags to look out for in order to avoid falling victim.

Nigerians are encouraged to go on the Conafmam.ng website to get any information they may require with regards to spotting potential scams as well as sharing their scam stories. It is hoped that this new initiative alongside others will go a long way in educating Nigerians on how to spot and combat scammers who may attempt to defraud them in the future.

people to share their scam stories and as a way to educate other people on the red flags to look out for in order to avoid falling victim.

Nigerians are encouraged to go on the Conafmam.ng website to get any information they may require with regards to spotting potential scams as well as sharing their scam stories. The objective of the Confam Am is to keep educating Nigerians on how to spot and combat scammers who may attempt to defraud them in the future.

