Bonds: FG targets N720bn in Q3

Clinton Isidore

The DMO is set to re-open 9 previously issued bonds.

Debt Management Office (DMO)
This is according to “FGN Bond Issuance Calendar For Third Quarter, 2022” as made available by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

As shown in the calendar, the DMO will re-open nine previously issued FGN Bonds between July and September.

According to the calendar, on July 18, the DMO will re-open a 13 per cent, March 2025 FGN Bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion.

It has a maturity date of two years, eight months, with original 10-year tenor.

Also on July 18, the DMO will re-open a 12.5 per cent, April 2032 FGN Bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion.

It has nine years, nine months term-of-maturity; with 10-year original tenor.

The office will, again, re-open a 13 per cent, Jan. 2042 FGN Bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion on the same date.

It has 19 years, six months term-of-maturity, and an original tenor of 20-year.

On August 15, the DMO will re-open the 13.53 per cent, March 2025 FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, with two years, seven months as term-of-maturity.

It has an original tenor of 10-year.

On the same date, it will re-open the 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN Bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion; with a term-of-maturity of nine years, eight months.

It has a 10-year original tenor.

Again, on August 15, it will re-open the 13 per cent, 2042 FGN Bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion; with 19 years, five months as term-of-maturity.

It has a 20-year original tenor.

The calendar also shows that, on September 19, the DMO will again re-open the 13.53 percent, March 2025 FGN Bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion.

It has two years, six months term-of-maturity and 10-year original tenor.

Again, on Sept 19, the DMO will re-open 12.50, April 2032 FGN Bond valued at between N70 billion and N80 billion, with nine years, seven months as term-of-maturity.

It has a 10-year original tenor (length of time ). .

On the same date, the office will, again, re-open the Jan. 2042 FGN Bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion; with 19 years, four months as term-of-maturity.

It has an original tenor of 20-year.

The DMO also made it known that the calendar was provisional. Hence, it is subject to change at a short notice.

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

