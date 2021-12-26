Below are the best website builders for small businesses:

Wix: Best overall

Despite facing some crazy competition, Wix came out top. This drag-and-drop website builder has it all: it's the easiest website builder to use, produces stunning results, and allows you to personalize practically everything. It also ranks top in terms of usability, design, and customization.

However, Wix may not be the best option for every small business. Its pricing, while decent, isn't the cheapest, and it doesn't have the most plugins, round-the-clock customer service, or the most excellent eCommerce tools. So if you're on a constricted budget, you should look at the other builders on the list.

2. Squarespace: Best for brand building and eCommerce

Squarespace has more extensive design capabilities than Wix and all functionalities that a small e-store need. It has built-in features that allow you to track customers, accept credit card payments, generate gift cards, and much more.

You'll even have access to a broader range of eCommerce features with plugins. For example, plugins offer fabric swatch previews, inventory tracking, and product highlight.

However, Squarespace websites' functionalities are sometimes hidden by tabs and sidebar menu; and because there are so many advanced design tools, the learning curve is steeper. In addition, Squarespace isn't as user-friendly as Wix, and making changes to your website might take longer. If you have some fundamental computer expertise, though, you'll be able to grasp Squarespace fast - and you'll adore the variety of template designs available.

3.GoDaddy: Best for super-fast website setup

GoDaddy might be just the right builder for you if you don't want to spend a lot of time designing your website, thanks to its Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) feature. With this simple builder, you can build a website in minutes, but GoDaddy is pretty limiting after that.

GoDaddy's customization possibilities are the most limited of any builders on the list, and its web design favors competency over attractiveness. Also, it has a mediocre SEO capability. In a nutshell, if you prefer the convenience of use above creative flexibility, GoDaddy won’t let you down.

On the other hand, GoDaddy's designs aren't as slick or contemporary as Squarespace's, but they cover a wide range of industries, including fashion, culinary, and more. In addition, GoDaddy's Theme Customizer is definitely worth checking out; it allows you to see a sneak peek of your new theme in 20 various styles without sacrificing any of your content, which makes it stand out from Wix.

4.Weebly: Best free website builder

Weebly thrives at creating good-looking websites—as long as you don't require a lot of bells and whistles. Weebly, like Wix, has a drag-and-drop editor that lets you see your changes in real-time without having to move between editing and preview modes. It also offers a free subscription, and the default template looks fantastic on both desktop and mobile devices.

However, while Weebly does provide several eCommerce capabilities, you'll need to upgrade to a more expensive premium plan to access them—at which point, why not use one of the top two builders? Weebly also leaves you to your own devices when it comes to website design, offering little in the way of visual or design intuitiveness - but again, it offers a free plan.

As a result of its strengths and limits, Weebly is perfect for stores that need a simple (but good-looking) website to bring customers into them.

5.Wordpress.com: Best for business blogs and total control of your site

WordPress is capable of almost anything. It comes with a profusion of themes for each type of website you want to build, excellent built-in blogging, and sophisticated eCommerce solutions that can compete with the finest eCommerce website builders with a plugin or two.

The tradeoff? WordPress.com is tough to grasp at first; thus, it's not best suited for small business owners that need a website up and running quickly. There's also a somewhat high learning curve here, which may deter less technically savvy individuals.

However, if you want complete control and many features, WordPress is unrivaled. Its customizability and SEO features will appeal to daily bloggers, while the numerous eCommerce plugins will appeal to online retailers.