RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Beneficiaries of '774,000 Jobs' sing FG's praises

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some beneficiaries of Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works programme, also known as “774,000 jobs’’ say they have used their N20,000 monthly stipends to boost their businesses.

Festus Keyamo is in charge of the 774,000 job programme of the Federal Government. (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)
Festus Keyamo is in charge of the 774,000 job programme of the Federal Government. (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday believed they used the stipends judiciously.

Recommended articles

Margaret Anthony, a businesswoman who sells snacks and beverages, said she had bought more goods with the stipends and her business was doing well.

“As you can see, with the help of this programme, my business is growing. I now have my personal kiosk where I display my goods for passers-by to buy.

“We hope that the Federal Government will introduce more empowerment programmes for women and youths,’’ she said.

Similarly, Miss Anthonia Agu who also sells snacks and beverages said the 774,000 jobs had helped to boost her business.

She said her sales had increased from two crates of soft drinks per day to four crates as she now stocks more drinks.to

She added that before she benefited from the programme, she used to sell only biscuits, but have now added meat pie, buns and egg rolls among others.

Miss Agu prayed that God would guide the government to continue to help the poor through more empowerment programmes.

On his part, Muhammad Inuwa, who sells live chicken and chicken feeds, commended the Federal Government for the programme which he said had increased his business capital.

“Before the programme, I used to sell three bags of chicken feeds in three days, but I now sell 10 bags of chicken feed during the same period.

“I now sell 20 chickens or more in three days as against five to seven chickens before.

“The programme has helped the poor a lot. We are appealing to government to execute more empowerment programmes that will reduce poverty in the society,’’ he said.

Another beneficiary, Sulaiman Usman, a tailor said he had the N20,000 monthly stipend to buy clothing materials, sew and sell in neighbouring towns and villages.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

Trending

Uber introduces new service to deliver cannabis to customers

Uber introduces new service to deliver cannabis to customers

Nigeria Air will create 70,000 jobs – Minister

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022.

Black Panther Neko ($BPN) Presale, $5000 Reward Meme Contest and Task Whitelist Campaign relaunched

Black Panther Neko ($BPN) Presale, $5000 Reward Meme Contest and Task Whitelist Campaign relaunched.

Oando begins settlement with Mangal, tops trading on NGX

The Nigerian Stock Exchange building (image used for illustration) [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]