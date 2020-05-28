AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced a two-week free insurance cover on all renewals of its comprehensive motor insurance policy.

The offer commenced on May 1, 2020 and will run till December 31, 2020, according to a statement by the company.

The Insurance and Asset management company's motor insurance customers will receive a two-week free insurance cover upon the next renewal of their policy.

Upon renewal, customers will pay for 11 and a half months while cover will be given for 12 months.

The prorated premium for the two weeks is to be deducted from the amount to be paid as premium, the company said.

The company's CEO, Kunle Ahmed, said the offer is to ease the economic burden of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the world.

"As we continue to fight this global pandemic, you can continue to count on the dedication and support of the AXA Mansard team to ensure we provide valuable assistance during these trying times and beyond," Ahmed said.