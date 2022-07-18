RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Aero Contractors halts operations over economic crisis

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has temporarily suspended operations over economic crisis.

Aero Contractors aircraft
Aero Contractors aircraft

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has temporarily suspended operations over economic crisis.

Recommended articles

Airlines have been complaining about the skyrocketing price of Aviation fuel known as Jet A1 as well as its scarcity.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had recently hinted that two airlines may soon stop operation over the Jet A1 crisis and other operational challenges that have left the airlines bleeding.

In a statement announcing the development, the airline said the suspension of operation would take effect on July 20.

The statement said the temporary cessation of operations “does not in any way affect the Maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircrafts are currently undergoing Maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.

“We are working to bring these aircrafts back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.

“The past few months have been very challenging for the Aviation industry and the airline operators in particular. With the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are amongst the major components of airline operations.

“In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders.

“As members of Spring Alliance (a commercial alliance with member airlines providing mutual support in the area of operations), we are liaising with our partner airlines to minimise the impact on our esteemed customers.

“Our customer service team will be working to help affected esteemed customers reach their destinations.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our esteemed customers and promise to return to service as soon as possible. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding at this time.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window. REUTERS/Joe Penney