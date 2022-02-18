RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

8 Most lucrative agricultural businesses in this season

Ekong John Akwa

You might ask, what are the best agricultural business ideas to start in this season.

Cassava farming
Cassava farming

Agriculture contributes just a little over 20% to the overall GDP of the country (Nigeria) even though it can be much more.

You don't need a huge capital or farmland to get into the agric business. If you have a little piece of land in your backyard, you can still plant some crops in small or vertical containers to get the most out of your space.

These are the list of most lucrative agricultural and farming business ideas that anyone in Nigeria and beyond can start:

Cassava farming: As the population of Africa as a whole continues to grow, the demand for cassava products like garri, wheat flour, continue to skyrocket, leading to higher revenue generated by cassava farmers. If you're looking for an agricultural business that would ensure you always sell out your harvests, cassava farming is one of them.

Poultry farming: With over 160 million consumers in Nigeria alone, the market is always there waiting to be tapped. The demand for poultry products such as eggs is so high that people go about everyday looking for where to get the supplies needed.

poultry farming
poultry farming Pulse Ghana

Rice farming: Nigeria is the largest producer of rice in West Africa and the third in Africa after Egypt and Madagascar producing about 3.6 million metric tons on average annually. Sadly, Nigeria still falls short of meeting its local demand which is placed at about 5.5 million tons. Considering this fact, entering into the rice farming business is not a bad idea at all.

Rice farming
Rice farming ece-auto-gen

Snail farming: Snail farming is considered to be one of the most lucrative agric businesses you can start with low capital in Nigeria today. Snail farming in Nigeria provides one of the finest opportunities to make money within a short period of time.

Snail farming
Snail farming New York Times

Cat-fish farming: There's a very high demand of catfishes all year round. The demand is highest from football viewing centers, restaurants and market women who buy in bulk and sell in retail either as live catfishes or smoked catfish. With cat-fish farming you'll never have any problem selling your products.

Cat fish farming
Cat fish farming Pulse Nigeria

Maize farming: Maize which is also known as corn is one of the most popular food crops in Africa. The importance of maize production in Africa cannot be ever-emphasized. This production gives rise to a lot of consumables like; pap, custard, alcohol, corn oil, cornflakes, etc

Maize farming
Maize farming Pulse Nigeria

Pig farming: Pig farming is one of the lucrative and profitable livestock businesses. Commercial pig farming is beneficial due to the fact that pigs are prolific breeders and can deliver 10 to 14 piglets in a single birth.

pig farming
pig farming Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi

Honeybee farming: Honey bees can produce lots of honey, and selling honey can be a lucrative business for people who aren't allergic to bee stings, and who have a little space in the backyard to farm their honey bees.

Honey bee farming
Honey bee farming Pulse Nigeria

Just know that there is a surge of interest in the agricultural sector in Nigeria. A lot of entrepreneurs are taking over various areas of agriculture, disrupting and transforming it into viable successful endeavors using Information Technology.

