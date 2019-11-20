The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Award have been revealed.

The list was announced today, November 20, 2019, with Lizzo leading the pack with eight nods.

Burna Boy has also been nominated as the only artist from Nigeria.

Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

His latest album ‘African Giant’ has been nominated in the Best World Album category. Other contendersfor the same win are Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D’Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

Burna Boy joins the likes of other Nigerian acts Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade who have been nominated in the same category.

Babatunde Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo have also been nominated for the Grammys but Sikiru Adepoju remains the only Nigerian to win this highly revered award.

The award ceremony will be held in February 2020. See the full list of the nominees here.

ALSO READ: What does the 2020 Grammys hold for Nigerian artists?

Burna Boy has had a great year

2019 has been great for the ‘African Giant.’ Here are some highlights of Burna Boy’s year prior to his Grammy nomination: