Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its lineup on January 3, 2019

It featured only two Nigerian acts -Burna Boy and Mr Eazi

We compare their streaming numbers on YouTube, Apple Music, and Deezer.

2018 was a great year for Burna Boy. His highlights include releasing his album, ''Outside'', his game-changing single 'Ye', his pictures popping up in Times Square, New York after getting chosen as YouTube's Global artist on the Rise and his headline concert 'Burna Boy Live' on Boxing day, December 26th.

The new year started off great for him with Coachella naming him as one of the two Nigerian acts to perform at this year's edition alongside headliners Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande. The second Nigerian artist is Mr Eazi.

Things took a turn after the talented artist expressed his displeasure with the size of his name on the poster. " I am an AFRICAN GIANT," Burna Boy said as he called on the organisers of the huge annual music event to "fix things quick please.'' Read all about it here.

In light of his statement, Business Sub Saharan Africa looks into Burna Boy and Mr Eazi's numbers on YouTube, Apple Music, and Deezer. Here is we found:

YouTube

Burna Boy's most viewed video is his 2018 single 'Ye' with 8.3M views, followed by 'Gbona' - 7M, 'Rock Your Body' - 6M, 'On the Low' - 5.1M and 'Soke' - 4.7M.

He has over 141, 000 subscribers.

For Mr Eazi, his 2017 hit single 'Leg Over' is his biggest song with 44.3M views. 'Skintight' follows in second place with 17M, 'Hollup' comes in the third position with 14M. Next is 'Pour Me Water' with 11M while 'AKWAABA has 8.2M views.

The Banku music pioneer has over 474,000 subscribers.

Apple Music

In December, global music streaming platform, Apple, released its 'best of 2018' list. It featured the most-streamed albums and songs on Apple Music as well the most-downloaded apps across iPhones and iPads.

Burna Boy topped the list of Top 100 most streamed albums from Africa with his January 26, 2018, released the album, 'Outside.' This is believed to be due to an unexpected boost from Kanye West's Ye.

Right now, the dreadlocked artist has the number one song on Apple Music's A-List: African Music, which ' brings together the hottest tracks from across the continent'. His single 'On the Low' is followed by Mr Eazi's 'Surrender (feat. Simi).

He is also number one on the Top 100: Nigeria list.

Deezer

Here, Burna Boy has 31,481 fans while Mr Eazi has less - 23,108.

