On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were announced at 2:30 pm.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

Nominees were led by Lizzo with eight nominations. She is followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six nominations.

Burna Boy follows in the footsteps of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade in getting nominated in that category at the Grammy Awards. Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include, Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo. The only Nigerian to win a Grammy Award remains Sikiru Adepoju.

But since the news broke, Nigerians have been reacting on Twitter.

Stefflon Don

Burna Joy;

Troll South Africa for Burna Boy;

But amidst the joy, trolling has ensued for 9ice, Skales, MI Abaga, Eedris Abdulkareem, Tekno and other Nigerian acts. The trolling stems from 9ice's claim on 'Street Credibility. He sang, "Don't doubt me, I go bring home Grammy..." For Skales, he basically dedicated a song titled, 'Heading For A Grammy' in 2010.