The tracklist for Beyoncé's Lion King-inspired album is out.

The 14-track project titled, The Lion King: The Gift, features six Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

She explains why she chose to collaborate with African artists in a new interview.

Disney's live-action remake of the classic 'The Lion King' is almost here and along with it comes a Beyoncé album.

The tracklist for the 'The Lion King: The Gift' has been revealed ahead of the film's release on Friday, July 19, 2019.

The 14-song album features original Beyoncé tracks, as well as collaborations with her husband JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Pharrell.

Listeners will also find major Nigerian acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tekno, and Yemi Alade.

Wizkid, who is a year older today, is featured alongside Beyonce's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and American artist Saint Jhn on a song called 'Brown Skin Girl.'

Other Nigerian collaborations are:

"Don't Jealous Me" (Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi)

"My Power" (Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly, and Tierra Whack with Beyoncé)

"Keys To The Kingdom" (Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi)

"Ja Ara E" ( Burna Boy)

South African acts, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly as well as Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale are also featured on the project.

Why Beyoncé worked with African artists on this new album

The musical royalty has revealed her reasons for working with African artists in a new interview with ABC.

She explains that this project is a love letter to Africa which is why it was important for her to create authentic African music by collaborating with these acts.

In Beyoncé's words, "The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa. I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa. Not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic about what is beautiful about the music in Africa."

"[It features] a beautiful, multi-genre symphony, steeped in African influences from various corners of the Continent, with unexpected collaborations, pulsating rhythms and crisp production that celebrate the African diaspora. This love letter to Africa highlights the setting of the film, rooted in African culture and wondrous narratives," Disney added in an interview with Shadow & Act.

The singer has released 'Spirit,' ahead of the album release on July 19, 2019. This first single opens with lines sung in Swahili: "Uishi kwa mda mrefu mfalme," which means "Long live the king." Listen to it below.