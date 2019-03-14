Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, lands the front cover of the iconic style bible, Vogue.

She is one of the 14 women chosen for the latest issue of the biggest edition of Vogue worldwide, American Vogue.

The April 2019 issue is tagged “The Global Issue”. Other stars featured include: Scarlett Johansson, Deepika Padukone, Vanessa Kirby Bruna Marquezine, AlbaRohrwacher and Lea Seydoux.

Etomi, who looked exquisite in a yellow dress and floral headband, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Nigeria to the world! Celebrate brown girl MAGIC. I’m so thrilled to reveal my cover for @voguemagazines April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe,” her caption read.

Her husband also celebrated the cover writing,

Here is what you need to know about this Nigerian actress:

Background

Tolulope Adesuwa Etomi was born in Owerri, South Eastern Nigeria. She is the youngest child of three.

She started acting when she joined the drama club in her primary school, Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos state. She was only seven years old.

At 13, she moved to the United Kingdom after briefly attending Queen’s College in Lagos. There, she got a diploma in “physical theatre, musical theatre and performing arts” from City College Coventry. She also studied drama and performance at the University of Wolverhampton where she graduated with first-class honours.

From the UK to Nollywood, Nigeria

After school, Etomi got a nine-to-five job with the fashion arm of a large supermarket chain. This was toward the end of 2012. It was at this point that she felt the need to go back home.

“I can’t explain it — I felt I had to go back to Nigeria,” she told Vogue. Back in Nigeria, she had several appearances in stage plays. They included 'Shattered,' 'Anatomy of a Woman,' 'Crystal Slipper,' 'London Life Lagos Living', 'Saro 1 & 2,' 'Les Miserables,' 'Band Aid' and 'The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives.'

She landed the lead role in her first movie — 'Knocking On Heaven’s Door' in 2014. The next year, she got her second movie, 'Falling.' Her emotional performance in the romantic drama earned her the ELOY award for 'Actress of the year' for the big screen in 2015. She also got the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Actress In A Drama Award for the same movie.

That year, she appeared in several movies include 'A Soldier’s Story' and 'Out Of Luck.' In 2016, she solidified herself as one of the biggest actresses in Nollywood with her role in 'The Wedding Party.'

The colorful, romantic comedy was the highest-grossing Nigerian film at the time. This title is now held by its sequel, which also starred Etomi-Wellington.

Her love for Nollywood

Speaking with Vogue, the actress revealed that she has been in three of the four films that have done really well in the country.

“I love, love, love Nollywood,” she said during the shoot. “I feel like she’s my baby, and it’s my responsibility, along with a lot of other performers, to grow her.”

Personal life

Etomi is married to Banky Wellington, singer, actor and politician.

The two got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony in 2017.