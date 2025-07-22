7 Essential Survival Skills Every Child Should Learn Before Adulthood

Every parent wishes to raise a child who is sound in their studies as well as sound in dealing with real-life situations. A part of training a child to become a well-rounded adult is teaching the child practical skills that will help to improve the quality of the child’s life. It’s one thing for a child to excel in academics, but it’s also important for them to be able to navigate day-to-day life with confidence. Beyond academics, there are essential life skills every child should master before they turn 18, skills that will help them stay safe and become more independent.

Here are seven survival skills every Nigerian parent should ensure their child learns before they step into adulthood.

1. Learn How to Swim

While swimming is often seen as a sport or leisure activity, it’s also a life-saving skill. In a country like Nigeria, where we have rivers, beaches, and frequent rainy seasons that can lead to flooding, knowing how to swim could literally be the difference between life and death. Thankfully, many primary and secondary schools now offer swimming as an extracurricular, but if your child’s school doesn’t, there are swimming academies you can consider:

Delphinidae Swimming Lessons – Ikeja

Infants (18 months – 4 years): ₦55,000 for 10 sessions.

Adults (18 years+): Starting from ₦80,000.

Structured classes for all levels in a safe, supervised environment. Visit their website for more information.

SwimPro – Lagos (Various Locations)

The Luxury Package at Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, costs ₦450,000. It includes private indoor sessions with personal instructors, and all swimming gear is provided. The Premium Package at Casa Asmarina in Ikoyi is priced at ₦300,000, offering a high-end experience in a serene location. Do you prefer learning in the comfort of your own home? The Home Service Option costs ₦300,000 for eight private sessions at your own pool. The Premium+ Package at Monty Suites in Lekki is available for ₦364,000, combining exclusive access with tailored instruction. For those outside the island, the Standard Package covers the Mainland and other states for ₦300,000, which includes pool access. Check their website for additional details and locations.

2. Learn How to Drive

Driving is a basic survival skill, especially in a country with limited public transport and rising insecurity. By the time your child turns 18 (the legal driving age in Nigeria), they should be able to confidently handle a car in both city traffic and highway conditions. Teaching them how to drive safely, obey road signs, and handle emergencies on the road, like a flat tyre or dead battery , will go a long way in helping them become independent. Consider registering them with a certified driving school that also offers theory classes, defensive driving, and road safety training. Here’s a list of accredited driving schools by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

3. First Aid Training

Accidents happen, and being able to provide basic medical assistance in the absence of a professional can save lives. Every teenager should know how to: Clean and dress wounds.

Perform CPR.

Recognise the signs of a stroke or seizure.

Use a first aid kit.

Respond to choking, burns, or allergic reactions. First aid training can be taught through the Red Cross Nigeria or private health organisations. Many schools now offer basic health and safety training as part of their curriculum, but it’s worth ensuring your child gets formal certification.

4. Learn How to Do Basic House Chores

This may seem like a given, but many young adults head off to university or their first job not knowing how to clean a room or do their laundry properly. Every child should know how to: Sweep, mop, and vacuum a space.

Sort and wash clothes (including whites and delicates).

Change bed linen.

Wash dishes properly.

Maintain a tidy environment. These are basic, everyday tasks that build responsibility and independence. It also helps children appreciate the effort that goes into running a household.

5. Learn How to Cook At Least 10 Popular Nigerian Meals

Knowing how to cook isn’t just about preparing food; it’s also about self-reliance and health. From university life to living alone later in life, your child should know how to whip up more than just noodles or toast. Here are 10 popular Nigerian meals every child should be able to cook before adulthood: Jollof Rice.

Egusi Soup.

Fried Rice.

Okro Soup.

Beans & Plantain (Ewa Agoyin style).

Yam Porridge.

Spaghetti & Sauce.

Vegetable Soup (Efo Riro).

Moi Moi.

Akara. Cooking teaches planning, patience, and creativity. It’s also a great way for them to stay connected to their roots, even if they travel or live abroad.

6. Learn a New Language

English might be the official language in Nigeria, and your child may already speak their native tongue, but being multilingual is a powerful asset in the world we live in today. Learning an additional language can open doors in careers, education, and travel. It also improves memory, problem-solving skills, and cultural awareness. Popular languages to consider include: French – Spoken in many West African countries.

Spanish – One of the most widely spoken languages globally.

German – Useful for education and tech opportunities. Language lessons can be done in person or virtually. Some schools offer extracurricular language classes, and there are also platforms like Duolingo and Babbel for self-paced learning.

7. Money Management and Budgeting

While not a physical survival skill, knowing how to manage money is crucial. Before 18, every child should know how to: Save regularly.

Create a simple budget

Use a bank app .

Understand debit vs credit.

Avoid scams and fraud.

Set financial goals. Many banks like GTBank and Sterling Bank have teen savings accounts with budgeting features. Encourage them to track their spending and understand the value of money. Let them earn, save , and even make small financial decisions on their own.