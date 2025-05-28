Things Our Parents Use When We Gift Them

You've probably been there, scrolling through Jumia or pacing in a shop, looking for the "perfect" gift for your parents. But at the back of your mind, you're stuck remembering that Bluetooth speaker you bought for your mum that's still in its box. Or the watch you bought your dad that he "forgets" to wear. If we’re being honest, not every gift you give Nigerian parents turns out to be useful. So, what do our parents make use of every time we bring something to them? Let’s cut through the confusion and highlight the items that make their lives easier, more comfortable, or more enjoyable. Keep reading if you don't want your gift to end up on the shelf forever.

1. Wrapper and Ankara Fabric

Wrappers are always the best. Whether they're the classic 6-yard Ankara, George, or lace, Nigerian mothers especially love such presents. They wear them to church, society events, and weddings or make them into comfy housewear. A thoughtful gift of fabric is always received as a sign of respect. To our parents, the wrapper means more than style; it's a badge of pride and heritage. Plus, you can be sure it won’t collect dust like that foot massager you thought they needed. Price: ₦15,000, Where to Buy: Shop Fabric Flair Ankara

2. Recharge Cards and Data Subscriptions

It's hard to think of a Nigerian parent who would not appreciate free airtime or a monthly data subscription . Our parents use their phones more than we think, watching videos on Facebook, tracking WhatsApp family groups, or calling their siblings. Offering to top them up regularly or give them data bundles (particularly if they are retired) is one of the most practical and appreciated things you can offer.

3. Foodstuff

That 50kg bag of rice might not appear Instagram-worthy, but to your parents, it's gold. Giving foodstuffs such as bags of rice, yam tubers, cooking oil, garri, or even seasoning cubes would be useful, as they use them daily. It's also a very Nigerian manner of expressing love; food is care in several homes.

4. Generator or Solar Inverter

Electricity is a luxury in most Nigerian homes. Giving your parents a generator, an inverter, or even a plain solar lamp is not only a gift; it's a lifestyle change. They'll remember you every time the lights go out, and they don't have to grope around the house. Such a gift has staying power and will be used daily. Price: ₦500,000, Where to Buy: Shop Sygnite Power & Energy Solutions

5. Comfortable Shoes

Most of our parents fall into the age bracket where comfort is more important than fashion. Presenting them with soft, durable slippers, breathable shoes, or orthopaedic boots shows that you are concerned about their everyday welfare. For our older parents, well-supported shoes that provide joint and foot support can significantly enhance their comfort. Why not get them a pair that makes walking less strenuous? That way, it won't be relegated to the closet under the bed. Price: ₦29,500, Where to Buy: Shop EJ Republik

6. Home Appliances

From electric kettles to blenders, fans to gas cookers, small but essential home appliances are among the most appreciated gifts. Why? Because they make daily tasks easier. You’d be surprised how long some parents manage without a working blender or a decent standing fan. Fixing that gap shows thoughtfulness. It’s not just about buying something fancy; it’s about making life easier and more efficient for them. Price: ₦55,000, Where to Buy Air Fryer: Shop FOUANI

7. Health Essentials

As soon as you reach a certain age, your health takes precedence. Gifting a digital blood pressure monitor, glucose reader, reading glasses, or even a monthly supply of multivitamins is a loving message that reads: "I want you to live long." You may not get a dramatic "thank you," but believe your gesture will be remembered. Price: ₦35,000, Where to Buy Digital Blood Pressure Monitor: Shop Cleaneat

8. Personalised Items

A "Best Dad Ever" mug, a family photo calendar, or a throw pillow with "Mummy, We Love You" in large letters will warm your parents’ hearts. They'll have that mug with tea every morning or that calendar hung at the centre of their living room. These gifts balance practicality and emotion, and they rarely go unused. Price: ₦5,000, Where to Buy Branded Ceramic Cup: Shop Brandedgifts.ng

9. Simple, Not Smart Phones

Instead of wasting money on the latest Android phone with all the bells and whistles they will never use, pick something simple and basic. Large-button phones with good loudspeakers and long-lasting batteries, like some Itel and Nokia phones, are ideal for older parents. They are not interested in megapixels; they want to read the caller ID, hear the ringtone, and type without contorting their eyes. Price: ₦50,000, Where to Buy: Shop Just Fones

10. Cash – The Unspoken Nigerian Love Language

Sometimes, send them money. Nigerian parents appreciate the convenience of cash; it allows them to buy what they desire or need. Cash reigns supreme whether it is to put toward savings, give to a community event, or settle a small bill. Just wrap it well, in an envelope or with a short note. Even when it is ₦10,000, it matters.