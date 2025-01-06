Gone are the days when Android batteries couldn’t last more than five hours and users had to carry chargers or power banks everywhere to ensure their phones made it through the day. The advancements in battery technology and efficient processors have elevated Android devices to compete head-to-head with even the most powerful smartphones on the market, including Apple’s product offerings. I have conducted research and hand picked seven Android phones with battery lives that will keep you connected for days. But before taking a look at our curated list, let’s quickly decode what “mAh” means for smartphone batteries. Short for milliampere-hour, mAh is a unit that indicates the capacity of a battery. The higher the mAh, the longer a device can theoretically run on a single charge, provided other factors like screen size and processor efficiency are optimised. Now, let’s explore the smartphones with exceptional battery performance and features you’ll love:

Itel P40+

Itel, once known for having the slowest Android phones, has redeemed themselves with their latest releases. The Itel P40+ sets a benchmark for budget smartphones with its heavy 7000mAh battery. This phone is built for users who hate the thought of plugging in during the day.



You could be watching shows on Netflix, jamming to music, streaming videos, scrolling social media, or gaming, the P40+ ensures a two-day battery life with ease. Combined with its decent display and storage options, this phone is ideal for those seeking affordability without compromise.



Price: ₦125,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara . Battery Life: 7000mAh Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD

Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 512GB

Additional Features: 8MP dual camera, fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

For 5G enthusiasts, the Galaxy M34 5G combines next-gen connectivity with a battery designed to keep up. Its 6000mAh battery provides over 48 hours of mixed usage, while the 120Hz AMOLED display ensures ultra-smooth visuals. With expandable storage and a versatile camera, it’s a great pick for tech-savvy users.



Price: ₦340,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga . Battery Life: 6000mAh Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 1TB

Additional Features: Exynos 1280 processor, 50MP triple-camera setup

Tecno Pova 2

For gamers, the Tecno Pova 2 is a dream come true. Its Helio G85 chipset delivers a smooth gaming experience, while the 7000mAh battery ensures marathon gaming sessions without interruptions. The 6.9-inch FHD+ display adds to the immersive experience, making this a top pick for entertainment lovers.



Price: ₦140,000. Where To Buy: Shop Office Supply . Battery Life: 7000mAh Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD

Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 256GB

Additional Features: Helio G85 gaming chipset, 18W fast charging

Huawei Nova Y91

The Huawei Nova Y91 is a sleek and sophisticated device that features a colossal 7000mAh battery. With its enormous screen and dual stereo speakers, it’s tailored for media consumption. The 256GB storage means you’ll never run out of space for photos, videos, or apps, and its Snapdragon 680 ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks.



Price: ₦360,000. Where To Buy: Shop Gadgetflix . Battery Life: 7000mAh Display: 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD

Storage: 256GB, non-expandable

Additional Features: Snapdragon 680, dual stereo speakers.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo is designed for gamers and heavy phone users. Its 7000mAh battery ensures extended gaming sessions, while the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, together with its 8 GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM gives the device smooth performance. It also runs on Android 14 which keeps your device up-to-date. The large 6.82-inch display makes it perfect for both work and entertainment, and fast charging ensures you won’t have to wait long to get back to 100%.



Price: ₦349,999. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Battery Life: 7000mAh Display: 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD

Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 256GB

Additional Features: Helio G85 gaming chipset, 18W fast charging

Vivo iQOO Z9x

The Vivo iQOO Z9x is a performance-oriented smartphone, with a 6000mAh battery and blazing 44W fast charging that gets you back to full charge in under 30 minutes. The 120Hz AMOLED display is ideal for gaming and smooth scrolling, while the Snapdragon 6 processor guarantees lag-free performance. It also operates on Android 14 which will give your device the latest updates.



Price: ₦364,060. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Battery Life: 6000mAh Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Storage: 256GB, expandable via microSD

ZTE Nubia Neo 2