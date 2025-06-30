So, you want to get a degree , but your schedule is packed: work, family, business, or maybe all three. You don’t have time for traditional classes, and commuting daily to a campus isn’t realistic. That’s where online universities in Nigeria come in. Online learning is no longer a foreign concept. In 2025, more Nigerians are earning accredited degrees from the comfort of their homes. You can now study online in Nigeria, graduate with a recognised certificate, and even qualify for NYSC without quitting your job or changing your lifestyle.

Online universities offer: Flexibility to learn at your own pace

Affordable tuition compared to private physical universities

Access to course materials anytime, anywhere

Programs tailored for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and parents It's now easier to switch careers, improve your qualifications, or fulfil a personal goal This guide lists the seven best online universities in Nigeria, especially for busy people who want to grow their careers, earn more, or finally complete that degree they started.

1. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

NOUN is often the first name if you’re looking for a reliable and affordable option. It's the largest open university in Nigeria and is owned by the Federal Government. Offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs

100% online registration, lectures, and assessments

NYSC-approved for eligible courses

Study centres

across Nigeria (if you prefer hybrid learning) Popular Courses: Law, Mass Communication, Business Administration, Education.

2. Babcock University Distance Learning (BUK Online)

Babcock University now offers distance learning programs through its online platform. As one of Nigeria’s top private institutions, its virtual programs maintain the same quality as on-campus education. Combines online lectures with occasional physical exams or check-ins

Recognised by NUC (National Universities Commission)

Offers degrees in business, social sciences, and more

Structured for self-paced learning Popular Courses: Accounting, Computer Science, Economics.

3. University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre (UI DLC)

As Nigeria’s oldest university, UI has built a solid reputation. Its Distance Learning Centre allows people across Nigeria to earn a UI degree online. Undergraduate and postgraduate programs are available

NYSC-approved

Online lectures + physical centres for occasional support

Offers weekend flexibility for full-time workers Best For: Those who want a degree from a top federal university while studying remotely.

4. Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning (ABU DLC)

Based in Zaria, ABU runs one of Nigeria's most active and affordable distance learning universities. Its online platform allows students to study from anywhere in the country. Self-paced courses with video lectures and online exams

Programs include BSc, MBA, and PGD

NUC-accredited and NYSC-compliant (for undergraduates) Popular Courses: Public Administration, Marketing, Computer Science, MBA Best For: Professionals in business, tech, or management seeking affordable online options

5. Obafemi Awolowo University Centre for Distance Learning (OAU CDL)

OAU’s Centre for Distance Learning provides both diploma and degree programs. While it uses a hybrid model (online lectures with in-person assessments), it’s still ideal for working-class students. Blended learning format

Strong reputation for academic excellence

Great for mid-career professionals and educators

Physical study centres are available in select states Popular Courses: Education, Nursing, Management Best For: People who want the backing of a reputable institution with some in-person structure

6. University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute (UNILAG DLI)

Located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, UNILAG’s DLI is one of Lagos's most in-demand part-time universities. Blends online classes with occasional weekend sessions

Accredited by NUC

Easy to access for Lagos-based students

Flexible for working adults Popular Courses: Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration Best For: Professionals based in Lagos who want part-time learning close to home

7. EduTech (In Partnership with Covenant & Afe Babalola University)

EduTech is an edtech platform working with private universities to deliver fully online degree programs in Nigeria. Offers BSc and MSc programs with interactive digital platforms

App-based learning with video courses, forums, and e-libraries

Premium experience for tech-savvy learners

Suitable for professionals in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt Partner Universities: Covenant University, Afe Babalola University, and more Popular Courses: Entrepreneurship, Finance, Computer Science Best For: Busy professionals who want private university quality from anywhere in Nigeria

How to Choose the Right Online University in Nigeria

Before applying to any online degree program in Nigeria, make sure to check the following: Is the school accredited by NUC?

Can you complete the program entirely online?

Are the courses flexible enough for your schedule?

Will you be eligible for NYSC (if under 30 and a first-time graduate)?

Do employers recognise the school’s certificate? Choosing the right school depends on your goals, budget, and how much flexibility you need.