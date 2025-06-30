Pulse logo
The 7 Best Online Universities in Nigeria for Busy People Who Still Want That Degree

30 June 2025 at 18:30
Juggling work & studies? Discover 7 top online universities in Nigeria offering accredited degrees for busy people. Learn at your pace, get NYSC-approved certs!
7 Top Online Universities in Nigeria (Where Busy People Can Get Degrees)

So, you want to get a degree, but your schedule is packed: work, family, business, or maybe all three. You don’t have time for traditional classes, and commuting daily to a campus isn’t realistic. That’s where online universities in Nigeria come in.

Online learning is no longer a foreign concept. In 2025, more Nigerians are earning accredited degrees from the comfort of their homes. You can now study online in Nigeria, graduate with a recognised certificate, and even qualify for NYSC without quitting your job or changing your lifestyle.

Online universities offer:

  • Flexibility to learn at your own pace

  • Affordable tuition compared to private physical universities

  • Access to course materials anytime, anywhere

  • Programs tailored for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and parents

It's now easier to switch careers, improve your qualifications, or fulfil a personal goal

This guide lists the seven best online universities in Nigeria, especially for busy people who want to grow their careers, earn more, or finally complete that degree they started.

1. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

NOUN is often the first name if you’re looking for a reliable and affordable option. It's the largest open university in Nigeria and is owned by the Federal Government.

  • Offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs

  • 100% online registration, lectures, and assessments

  • NYSC-approved for eligible courses

  • Study centres

  • across Nigeria (if you prefer hybrid learning)

Popular Courses: Law, Mass Communication, Business Administration, Education.

2. Babcock University Distance Learning (BUK Online)

Babcock University now offers distance learning programs through its online platform. As one of Nigeria’s top private institutions, its virtual programs maintain the same quality as on-campus education.

  • Combines online lectures with occasional physical exams or check-ins

  • Recognised by NUC (National Universities Commission)

  • Offers degrees in business, social sciences, and more

  • Structured for self-paced learning

Popular Courses: Accounting, Computer Science, Economics.

3. University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre (UI DLC)

As Nigeria’s oldest university, UI has built a solid reputation. Its Distance Learning Centre allows people across Nigeria to earn a UI degree online.

  • Undergraduate and postgraduate programs are available

  • NYSC-approved

  • Online lectures + physical centres for occasional support

  • Offers weekend flexibility for full-time workers

Best For: Those who want a degree from a top federal university while studying remotely.

4. Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning (ABU DLC)

Based in Zaria, ABU runs one of Nigeria's most active and affordable distance learning universities. Its online platform allows students to study from anywhere in the country.

  • Self-paced courses with video lectures and online exams

  • Programs include BSc, MBA, and PGD

  • NUC-accredited and NYSC-compliant (for undergraduates)

Popular Courses: Public Administration, Marketing, Computer Science, MBA

Best For: Professionals in business, tech, or management seeking affordable online options

5. Obafemi Awolowo University Centre for Distance Learning (OAU CDL)

OAU’s Centre for Distance Learning provides both diploma and degree programs. While it uses a hybrid model (online lectures with in-person assessments), it’s still ideal for working-class students.

  • Blended learning format

  • Strong reputation for academic excellence

  • Great for mid-career professionals and educators

  • Physical study centres are available in select states

Popular Courses: Education, Nursing, Management

Best For: People who want the backing of a reputable institution with some in-person structure

6. University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute (UNILAG DLI)

Located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, UNILAG’s DLI is one of Lagos's most in-demand part-time universities.

  • Blends online classes with occasional weekend sessions

  • Accredited by NUC

  • Easy to access for Lagos-based students

  • Flexible for working adults

Popular Courses: Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration

Best For: Professionals based in Lagos who want part-time learning close to home

7. EduTech (In Partnership with Covenant & Afe Babalola University)

EduTech is an edtech platform working with private universities to deliver fully online degree programs in Nigeria.

  • Offers BSc and MSc programs with interactive digital platforms

  • App-based learning with video courses, forums, and e-libraries

  • Premium experience for tech-savvy learners

  • Suitable for professionals in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt

Partner Universities: Covenant University, Afe Babalola University, and more

Popular Courses: Entrepreneurship, Finance, Computer Science

Best For: Busy professionals who want private university quality from anywhere in Nigeria

How to Choose the Right Online University in Nigeria

Before applying to any online degree program in Nigeria, make sure to check the following:

  • Is the school accredited by NUC?

  • Can you complete the program entirely online?

  • Are the courses flexible enough for your schedule?

  • Will you be eligible for NYSC (if under 30 and a first-time graduate)?

  • Do employers recognise the school’s certificate?

Choosing the right school depends on your goals, budget, and how much flexibility you need.

Getting a degree no longer means quitting your job or commuting to class daily. With online universities in Nigeria, you can study from anywhere, on your own time, and still earn an accredited degree that employers respect.

These seven online universities offer flexible, affordable, and NUC-approved programs. Whether you're trying to move up at work, change careers, or want to finish what you started, there’s a program for you.

If you’re serious about investing in yourself, this is one of the smartest places to start.

