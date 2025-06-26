9 of the Best Mobile Games to Install for Kids (From Toddlers to Teens)

As a kid, one of the many things that makes life truly enjoyable and fun is the kind of games you play. Till this day, I still remember the joy of asking my uncle for his phone to play Temple Run, or the obsession I had with my first Nintendo and all the dress-up games I used to load up on it. They seemed like ordinary pastimes, but they were full-blown core memories.

Games have always been an integral part of childhood. From the educational ones, creative, competitive, or just plain silly games, the good ones do more than pass the time. They teach kids how to think, imagine, and sometimes even how to work with others. And now that smartphones and tablets are part of everyday life, it’s never been easier to access high-quality games that are not only fun but also completely free to use.

Here are nine of the best mobile games to install for kids right now, grouped by age and available on iOS (Apple App Store) and Google Play Store.

Ages 3–6: Learning Through Play

1. ABC Kids – Tracing & Phonics

ABC Kids is a preschool phonics app that teaches young children how to recognise, trace and pronounce letters through colourful games and voice prompts. There’s no pressure or scoring system, it’s just positive reinforcement and loads of giggles.

How it works: Kids trace letters using their fingers while a friendly voice encourages them. It also includes letter matching and simple word sounds, all wrapped up in cheerful animations. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store . It’s also completely free to use and doesn’t contain advertisements.

2. PBS Kids Games

This app is packed with dozens of educational mini-games featuring characters from popular PBS shows like Curious George, Arthur, and Wild Kratts. From puzzles and basic maths to storytelling and dress-up games, there’s something for every little learner.

How it works: The app’s layout is intuitive for little fingers. Each game is bite-sized and focused on developing skills like reading, counting, and problem-solving. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store . It’s free with no subscriptions.

Ages 7–13: Fast, Fun & Imaginative

3. Toca Boca World

Toca Life World is like an open-world playground where kids create their own characters, build stories, and interact with dozens of locations like salons, schools, airports, and more.

How it works: It’s all drag, drop, dress-up and storytelling with no rules, no time limits. The base game is free, with optional in-app purchases for new buildings or outfits. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .

4. Bloons Tower Defense 6

This colourful tower defence game has you popping waves of sneaky balloons (or “bloons”) using a team of monkey heroes with quirky weapons.

How it works: Kids place towers along a path and upgrade them to hold back the balloon invasion. It requires real strategic thinking and planning which is great for kids who love puzzles and action. Available on: Free trial version on iOS and Google Play Store ; full version has a one-time purchase option for ₦3,170.

5. Temple Run

An endless runner game where you control an adventurer being chased through a mysterious temple. You dodge fire, leap over gaps, slide under obstacles, and collect coins. I genuinely think Temple Run is a rite of passage. It teaches quick reflexes and focus, and it’s still just as enjoyable for Gen Alpha as it was for Gen-Z.

How it works: The player swipes to jump, turn or slide, and the speed increases the longer you survive. It’s fast, gets your adrenaline pumping, and remains iconic. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .

Ages 13–19: Strategy, Social Play & Action

6. Clash Royale

A competitive strategy game that blends tower defence, card collecting, and real-time battles. You build a deck of troops and spells, then face off against other players in quick matches. How it works: Each card you play costs energy (elixir), and you must time your moves carefully to protect your towers while attacking your opponent’s. There are rewards, upgrades, and tournaments. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .

7. Free Fire

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game where 50 players land on an island and compete to be the last one standing, all in 10-minute matches.

How it works: You parachute in, loot for gear, and outsmart your opponents using strategy and quick reactions. The controls are intuitive, and the game runs well on most devices which is why it’s especially popular in places like Nigeria and India. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .

8. Among Us

Set on a spaceship, this social deduction game has you and your friends working together to complete tasks, unless you’re the imposter trying to secretly sabotage everything.

How it works: You play in groups of 4 - 10. If you’re a crewmate, you try to stay alive and finish tasks. If you’re the imposter, you try not to get caught. It’s a brilliant game for teenagers who love mystery and mind games. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .

9. Call of Duty: Mobile

A mobile version of the classic console shooter, with multiple modes including multiplayer, battle royale, and zombie survival.

How it works: Players can customise weapons, team up with friends, and climb ranks in competitive matches. The game has stunning graphics and loads of content to unlock. Available on: iOS and Google Play Store .