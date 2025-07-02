A core part of the average woman ’s life experience involves trying to find the best beauty and hygiene products that get the job done and don’t cause discomfort or health issues in the long run. When it comes to pads , it’s not a one-size-fits-all experience. I stumbled on a conversation where women were searching for the best pads because many of the mainstream, commercially available ones are not as great as advertised. Some cause itching after just a few hours, others have glue that clings to your underwear like it’s been superglued on, and a few even leave your skin irritated or bruised. So, I decided to ask questions, do some research, and curate a list of five menstrual pads that many women trust for comfort, protection, and no side effects. If you’ve been struggling with post-period itching or painful bumps, this is the list for you.

1. Aya Pads – Large with Wings

Aya Pads have slowly built a reputation as a comfort-first sanitary product in Nigeria. At 400 mm, the large variant with wings is one of the longest pads on the market, and that length does come in handy if you’ve ever had to double up on pads for protection. These pads are super soft and don’t feel abrasive on the skin. For someone who usually breaks out in bumps or has to deal with chafing from rougher pads, Aya provides that cottony softness that doesn’t aggravate the skin. There’s no harsh glue at the back, and they stay in place throughout the day without making your panties feel like they’re stuck in cement. It comes in a box of seven large pads with wings. Price: ₦1,245. Where To Buy: Shop Girly Essentials .

2. Longrich SuperbKlean Sanitary Napkin

Longrich has developed what I can only describe as the Swiss Army knife of pads. The Superbklean pad contains magnetic strips, negative ions, and far-infrared technology. It sounds a bit extra, but all the science and technology terms come together to make pads that hold blood well and don’t cause discomfort. These pads are designed not just to absorb blood, but also to prevent infections, itching, odour, and skin irritation. Women who’ve had issues with vulva swelling or recurrent vaginal itching after periods have said these pads are their favourite. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties go beyond typical pad expectations and support vaginal health. There are eight pads in one pack, and 18 packs in a box. Price: ₦2,020. Where To Buy: Shop Next Cash & Carry .

3. Kedi Active Oxygen & Negative Ion Sanitary Pad

Kedi pads are 100% natural and formulated with active oxygen, negative ions, and refreshing essential oils like mint and lavender. Beyond sounding like a spa menu, these features actually help fight bacteria and eliminate the root causes of vaginal itching and inflammation. The pad’s 7-layer design prioritises comfort with a breathable cotton surface, with layers that keep you dry and feeling fresh for hours. It improves your overall experience, especially during hot weather or when you’re moving around a lot. It contains lavender and mint, which gives you a fresh, cooling sensation. Price: ₦2,100. Where To Buy: Shop Kedi Health Products .

4. The Honey Pot 100% Organic Cotton Cover Pads (Regular)

The Honey Pot cover pads are made with certified organic cotton, no synthetic fragrance, and zero chlorine or pesticides. The real charm lies in its plant-powered formulation. It has lavender, mint, aloe, and rose water infused into the top layer for a soothing, irritation-free experience. Despite being herbal, it doesn’t burn or sting. Instead, it gives off a cooling, fresh feeling, especially helpful if you usually get itchy or sweaty down there during your period. It’s also completely fragrance-free (as it should be), and very breathable. Price: ₦4,465. Where To Buy: Shop Me Myself And Home .

5. Kotex Maxi Pads

Kotex is one of those pads that’s been around for ages, and for many women, it’s the reliable middle ground between affordability, quality, and comfort. The maxi version has great coverage, and its cottony top layer makes it super gentle on the skin. Unlike other common brands, Kotex pads don’t have the plasticky top sheet that causes friction and itching. They’re soft, don’t leak, and don’t come with glue that refuses to leave your underwear after one wash. Price: ₦680. Where To Buy: Shop Mart King .