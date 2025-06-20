6 Best Ways to Get Around Lagos Without Losing Your Cool

According to Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, “Lagos residents lose an average of four hours daily to traffic congestion, resulting in an estimated four trillion naira loss annually.” These statistics explain why most of the over 17 million people in the city agree that moving around in Lagos is one of the worst parts of city life. Imagine at least 10 million Lagosians crisscrossing the city roads daily. That's how rowdy it gets. Still, we must commute, so finding the easiest and most cost-effective transport options becomes necessary. In the last five months, I’ve tried different commuting options in Lagos for my in-office days during the week and events on weekends and public holidays. Think public transport with “keke napep” and “danfo” buses to Lagos BRT , trains, ferries, Shuttlers, ride-hailing services , and more. I’ve tried them all. From my experience, here's what you can expect from these transport options in Lagos to help determine the easiest and most cost-effective option for your commuting needs.

1. Ride-Hailing Services

After working remotely for almost 7 years, I took up a hybrid role in Lagos in January 2025. This change meant I had to work from the office twice a week. Unfamiliar with the routes, bus stops, and different locations, ride-hailing services were my first go-to options for these days. Ride-hailing services have simplified getting around Lagos. Uber launched in July 2013, followed by Bolt , inDrive , and local options like Rida Nigeria . The Lagos state government also introduced the Lagos Ride service in 2022, aiming to replace old cabs with new cars featuring security features like dash cams and panic buttons. I found that wait times vary from 5 to 25 minutes, depending on location and time. Distance and time of day (surge periods) also determine the cost of trips. While Bolt and Uber prices are fixed, InDrive allows you to negotiate fares within a range. To use these services, download their app on your phone (download links embedded above) and create an account. From my experience, ride-hailing services are convenient, safe, and reliable. However, because they cost more, they might not be sustainable if you have to go out often.

2. Shuttlers: Ride-Hailing Service, But with Buses

After a few months using the different ride-hailing services above, a friend introduced me to Shuttlers . Considering how much using Bolt and InDrive weekly bled my pockets, this scheduled transit option was a relief. With Shuttlers, I got the same level of comfort and safety in their fully air-conditioned buses, but at cost-effective prices. To use this service: Download the app

Enter your destination into the “Where to?” box

Review each route and itinerary option for departure time, vehicle size, price, and number of stops

Choose the desired option

Confirm the type of trip (it could be a one-way or return trip). The only drawbacks are their limited commuting routes and fixed departure times. While these routes are constantly expanding and I’ve found trips for my commute to the office, the fixed timing means I can't use their service on days I have to stay late or leave earlier. Also, I've found that they might not have buses plying my routes on certain days when I have to go somewhere else.

3. Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (Lagos BRT)

Next, I tried Lagos BRT buses. This transit system was introduced to replace many older ‘molue’ and ‘danfo’ buses. They are comfortable and can help beat traffic as they move on dedicated lanes. These red and blue colour-coded buses connect the mainland to the island easily and move within the mainland. At the time of writing this article, they don't ply the Lekki-Victoria Island-Ikoyi perimeter. From my experience , while the trips were smooth, queues can get long and buses may sometimes be crowded, mostly during peak hours. Also, you’ll need a Cowry card to board these buses. You can get one at any BRT terminal and top it up there. The little hiccups you might face here are nothing a bit of patience cannot handle, considering you get an affordable, reliable and comfortable ride in return.

4. The Popular Yellow Buses (Danfo) and Mini Buses (Korope)

These popular yellow buses are a popular transport option in Lagos. Danfo buses are the big ones, with between 20 and 27 seats, while the smaller, seven-seater ones are called koropes. You can find one anywhere, from garages to bus stops and by the roadside. Fares are set, and you pay the conductor once the bus starts moving or right before you get off. As I have found over time, while they are everywhere and cheap, they are not the safest and likely one of the least comfortable options. Most of these buses are often not in the best conditions, yet are often crowded, and most drivers are reckless and rude. Avoid this option if you're not for the stressful life.

5. Tricycles (Maruwa/Keke Napep) and Motorcycles (Okada)

These three-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles became transport options in Lagos over 20 years ago. From my experience, they are not the safest options due to how recklessly they drive and cause road accidents. This explains why the state government has banned them (especially motorcycles) in some areas and on major highways.

However, they are the best for neighbourhood or close-distance shuttles. Lagosians consider them when pressed for time as they are quick and can manoeuvre through traffic congestion, although mostly dangerously.

6. Ferries and Trains

I have also tried ferry rides and trains in Lagos. While they could use some improvements, the state government's ongoing efforts to improve their services are encouraging. There's the Blue Line rail network covering 17 miles (27 km) from Okokomaiko to Marina and the Red Line network running from Agbado to the Ikeja Airport and Marina. These rail lines provide affordable alternatives, especially for those going from the mainland to the island and vice versa. I tried the ferry transport option from Ikorodu to Badore in Ajah a few times. I have found that this transport option is mostly used by Ikorodu residents who move back and forth to the Island for work. You can get a ride to several locations from any Lagos Ferry Services terminal. Peak boarding periods are between 6:30 am and 9 am, and 3:30 pm and 5 pm. The waterways close by 6 pm. Like BRT buses, you’ll need a Cowry card to get on the boats.