There’s something about using a beauty product that smells like dessert that instantly lifts your mood, makes you smell like a snack, and gets you compliments. Like they say, smelling good starts in the shower, and there’s no reason why your products can’t do double duty by making your skin and hair feel amazing, and making you smell like cake, custard, or a bowl of vanilla ice cream.

If you love sweet scents and want products that nourish your skin and hair without smelling cheap or artificial, here are some dessert-scented beauty products that not only smell divine but genuinely work well.

1. Lush Super Milk Conditioning Hair Primer

This Lush leave-in hair conditioner smells just like vanilla and coconut, almost like a custard dessert straight out of the oven. It’s dairy-free (yes, your hair is going vegan too), with almond, oat, and coconut milk that help to soften, hydrate, and calm the scalp. It also uses olive oil to seal in moisture.

Even as a hair conditioner, its scent is strong enough to get noticed. You can reach for this especially on days when you’ll be giving people hugs, because all they’ll be smelling as they hug you is Crème brûlée. You can use it in multiple ways: after washing to help detangle, before heat-styling as protection, or to refresh curls on a dry day.

It also works as a leave-in conditioner, and if you use the L.O.C method (Liquid, Oil, Cream) for your hair, this spray can be your “L”. It’s light enough not to weigh your hair down, but rich enough to keep your strands soft, defined, and moisturised. Price: $23. Where To Buy: Shop Lush .

2. Native 24-Hour Moisturising Body Wash – Cocoa Butter & Vanilla

Imagine using a body wash that makes you smell like a tub of vanilla or coconut ice cream - that’s exactly what this body wash does. With notes of coconut, milk, and vanilla cream, it lathers well and leaves your skin feeling silky soft. It’s made with real shea butter and only 12 clean ingredients. The formula is clean and free from parabens, sulphates, dyes, and petrolatum. This makes it gentle even on sensitive skin . The lather leaves your body feeling clean, soft, and comforted, like wrapping yourself in a vanilla-scented blanket. Price: $13. Where To Buy: Shop Native .

3. Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub

This scrub smells like you’re on holiday, sipping a frozen coconut drink under palm trees. Made with real sugar, shea butter, and oils like coconut, pineapple, and sweet almond, this body scrub clears off dead skin cells from your skin and leaves behind a tropical scent. This Coco Colada scrub smells like a piña colada or a coconut and pineapple sorbet.

You can use it before shaving, fake tanning, or just for giving your legs a glow-up. It not only exfoliates the skin, but the shea butter and oils in it keep your skin smooth and hydrated long after rinsing. It also brightens the skin after consistent use, and it should be used two to three times a week. Price: ₦21,850. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

4. EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion

If you’re into warm, cosy dessert scents, this body lotion is your dream come true. With scent notes of whipped vanilla , soft musk, and caramel, it smells like an addictive dessert with vanilla and caramel drizzles on it. Aside from the scent, it uses shea butter, vitamin E , and plant oils to hydrate and soften the skin for a full day.

What makes it even better is the way it quickly absorbs into the skin, which is just what you need if you hate that sticky lotion feel. Its scent is strong enough to leave a scent trail and last a few hours, but you can layer it under a vanilla or gourmand perfume to boost its longevity. Price: ₦20,500. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

5. The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter

A classic that’s stood the test of time, this body butter has a soft coconut scent that smells like fresh coconut cream and chocolate . The texture is thick and luxurious, but once you rub it on your skin, it melts into it and gives you hours of deep moisture and a natural glow. Its scent is strong, fills the room, and will get you comments like “what smells like chocolate in here?” It’s made with shea butter, coconut oil , and babassu oil, which are all nourishing ingredients that soften and protect the skin from dryness. Price: ₦14,700 - ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Body Shop .

When it comes to beauty, there’s no reason to choose between smelling good and getting real results. If you’re the type of person who wants to step out of the shower already smelling like a whole dessert tray, these beauty products are worth the hype.