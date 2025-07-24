How to Tell If You’re Over-Exfoliating (And What to Do When You Find Out You Are)

What’s that famous statement again? Too much of everything is bad. Exfoliating is one of those skincare steps that feels and is productive, but too much of it and skin problems begin. Over- exfoliation is usually hard to tell, especially for dark-skinned people. You might be pairing active ingredients or trying new products without realising how often they affect your skin.

For darker skin tones, the signs are usually not as obvious as redness, making it easy to miss until the damage is already visible. Here’s how to tell if you’re doing too much, what to do to fix it, and the best way to reintroduce exfoliating safely.

Subtle Signs You’re Over-Exfoliating

For people with lighter skin, redness is usually the first red flag. However, if your skin is deeper in tone, it may appear differently through dryness, rough patches, or a tight, burning sensation that doesn’t quite subside even after moisturising. You might also notice: Breakouts that weren’t there before

Peeling or flaking skin (very common)

Increased sensitivity to other products that never used to sting

Skin that looks dull or patchy, instead of clear and smooth If you tick two or more of these boxes, it might be time to take a break.

Most times, it’s not just that you're exfoliating, it’s how you're doing it. Some of the biggest mistakes you’re making:

Exfoliating too often Every day is too much for most skin types, especially if you’re using chemical exfoliants. Stick to once or twice a week max.

Using harsh formulas Scrubs /Soaps with large or uneven particles, or strong acid-based products like high-dose glycolic acid, can tear down your skin barrier, particularly if your skin is naturally sensitive.

Piling actives without realising it You might be using a cleanser with salicylic acid, then following it up with a toner, serum, and moisturiser; all with some kind of exfoliating acid. The build-up can overwhelm your skin fast.

Skipping moisturiser after exfoliating Moisturising helps repair your skin barrier after exfoliation. Skipping it is like washing your face and walking out into harm’s way with no protection.

What To Do When You’ve Overdone It

Do less. Stop exfoliating. Pause all products that contain any kind of exfoliating ingredient including AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids like glycolic or lactic acid), BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids like salicylic acid), retinoids, or physical scrubs. Next, prioritise hydration . This is the recovery phase. You want to focus on rebuilding your skin barrier with products that hydrate, calm, and restore. Look for moisturisers packed with skin barrier-supporting ingredients like: Glycerin : draws moisture into the skin

Hyaluronic acid : plumps and hydrates

Squalane : restores softness

Natural moisturising factors (amino acids, fatty acids, triglycerides, urea, etc) : boost skin’s resilience

Ceramides: rebuild the protective barrier

Great product options include:

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser: lightweight but deeply nourishing with ceramides and prebiotics. My Skin Plug ₦58,000

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is an ultra-effective formula packed with three essential ceramides (NP, AP, and EOP) to restore the skin barrier. It also contains hyaluronic acid for deep hydration to create a silky-smooth finish. As someone with oily skin, I love this moisturizer because it is not too heavy on my skin, and it doesn’t break me out.



Skin Care Lagos ₦15,000

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+: ideal for dry, irritated skin. Contains shea butter and niacinamide to calm inflammation.



This lotion is non-greasy and non-sticky body and has been clinically proven to reduce dry, rough skin. This body cream replenishes the skin’s essential lipids and provides long-lasting 48-hour hydration. This body moisturizer is suitable for adults, children, and babies as young as two weeks for use all year round. Perona Beauty ₦42,500

During this time, stick to the basics: a gentle, non-stripping cleanser, your repair-focused moisturiser, and sunscreen during the day. Give your skin at least a week, or more, to fully recover. Once it feels calmer (no more stinging, flaking, or tightness), you can slowly reintroduce exfoliants. This time, do it right.

How Often Should You Exfoliate?

Dry or sensitive skin: Once a week

Oily or acne-prone skin: Twice a week max Choose gentler formulas, and use just one exfoliant at a time. No need to stack products unless a professional recommends it.