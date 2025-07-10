Yara Tous Review: Best Lattafa Yara Perfume or Overhyped?

As a beauty writer and perfume lover, I can admit that Lattafa makes some of the best Arabian perfumes. Lattafa is a popular Middle Eastern fragrance brand that creates affordable, luxurious scents. From the virality of their Khamrah perfume line to the popularity of Angham and their vanilla gourmand fragrances like Nebras and Eclaire, it’s clear that Lattafa is just getting started in the fragrance industry. One of their collections is the Yara line, a range of five perfumes that include Yara, Yara Tous, Yara Candy, and Yara Moi. I’ve tried every perfume in this line, and I can confidently say that Yara Tous is the best of the bunch. Here’s why.

Packaging

Launched in 2023, Yara Tous is as bright and cheerful on the outside as in scent. It comes in a sunny yellow-orange and white box decorated with floral patterns. Inside, the bottle mirrors the same golden-orange colour with glossy gold accents, including a metallic gold band wrapped around the middle like a crisscrossed ribbon. It’s colourful and sets the tone perfectly for what’s inside.

How Does It Smell?

“Yara” is an Arabic name that means “little butterfly” or “small beloved one,” and that delicateness is reflected in the scent of this perfume. Top notes: Coconut, mango, passion fruit. Middle notes: Orange blossom, heliotrope, jasmine. Base notes: Musk, cashmeran, vanilla. The opening is mango-forward, like spraying a tropical dessert on your skin. The scent immediately reminded me of mango sticky rice (a popular Thai dessert made from rice , coconut milk, and ripe mango slices). It smells similar to a mango lassi, a creamy Indian yoghurt-based mango drink. The mango note in Yara Tous is sweet, creamy, and juicy. I find fruity perfumes either a hit or a miss because the fruity notes often smell like air fresheners as they try to achieve that “fresh fruit” smell. Yara Tous does not smell like an air freshener. It’s not synthetic or overly sugary, and the vanilla and coconut beautifully lift the creaminess. As it settles, the white florals come through. If you’ve ever smelled orange blossom or jasmine in perfumes, you’ll know they’re love-it-or-hate-it notes. They have a heady, green, almost sharp scent you love or hate. In Yara Tous, these notes don’t overpower but complement the mango by transforming it from a creamy fruit bomb into a floral-fruity scent. The base of vanilla and musk softens the edges and ties everything together. What I love most is how the mango note lingers all the way through. It doesn’t disappear into the background; instead, it stays present, weaving through every stage of its development.

Performance

Yara Tous lasts around four hours on skin before becoming a soft scent. It holds for up to eight hours on clothes, which is not bad for its price. Furthermore, it has a moderate scent trail. It’s not a scent that enters a room before you do, but people around you will catch whiffs of it as you move. The projection is soft but noticeable. It’s a summer perfume through and through, the kind you throw on before heading to the beach, a picnic, or any outdoor activity. It’s youthful, playful, and fun. I see it mainly appealing to teenagers and women in their 20s who enjoy fruity scents. Get it for ₦28,000 at The Scent Store .

How Does It Compare to the Other Yara Perfumes?

1. Yara (Original)

The OG Yara leans more towards strawberry than mango. It opens fruity and fresh, with a shampoo-like, clean-girl vibe. There’s a bit of creamy musk in the drydown, and many people say it reminds them of a strawberry smoothie or milkshake. It’s delicate, girly, and a bit more on the safe side. Longevity is around six hours. Price: ₦32,110. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

2. Yara Candy

This is the most playful of the line. It opens like a fizzy strawberry drink with notes like strawberry fizz candy, green tangerine, and blackcurrant. But give it 15 minutes, and it morphs into a delicious strawberry milkshake. It’s sweet, gourmand, and youthful. It’s not the most mature scent, and I recommend it for teenagers, especially. Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less .

3. Yara Moi

Yara Moi is the grown-up of the family. It smells mature, with notes of jasmine, amber, and sandalwood layered with a hint of caramel and peach. The caramel in it is more of a supporting note than a main player. It smells creamy, slightly powdery, and very refined. I imagine women in their 30s and 40s reaching for this as a work fragrance or an everyday signature scent. It has strong projection and excellent longevity. It’s the most “expensive-smelling” of the bunch. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Coral Collectionz .

What Makes Yara Tous Stand Out?