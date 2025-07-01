At Pulse Picks, we all love beauty, and we love beauty products. From skincare that clears every type of skin concern, to haircare that leaves your strands soft, or perfumes that get you compliments, we’re always on the lookout for the next best thing.

As we step into Q3 of 2025, we thought it was only right to round up the beauty products that have truly stood out this year. These are the ones we’ve finished, repurchased, and sworn by because they’ve actually worked.

From toners to perfumes, these are our half-year MVPs, the products that earned a permanent spot on our shelves.

1. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

The Ordinary’s glycolic acid toner is practically a cult favourite at this point, and we can confidently say it deserves the hype especially if you’ve got oily, acne-prone skin like Precious. “This toner has helped me tremendously,” she says, “It cleared my acne and has slowly been fading my scars too.”

This product exfoliates the skin using glycolic acid (an AHA), helping to remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother, clearer complexion. Its main ingredients are glycolic Acid, aloe vera leaf water, ginseng root extract, and amino acids. It’s best for oily, congested, or acne-prone skin. Price: ₦18,500. Where To Buy: Shop Miwa Beauty Store .

2. Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

When you’ve got sensitive or easily irritated skin, fewer things are more comforting than a soothing ampoule, and this one from Skin1004 does just that. Made with 100% centella asiatica extract, this calming ampoule helps reduce redness, inflammation, and irritation.

Hillary swears by it, saying that it has helped calm her skin and make it feel a lot less reactive. Plus it’s super gentle and effective. It also has a minimalist ingredient list with only three components: centella asiatica extract, glycerin and cellulose gum. Price: ₦17,000. Where To Buy: Shop Allure .

3. Dr Teal’s Moisturizing Bath & Body Oil – Shea Butter

After a long day, nothing beats a bath followed by this ultra-hydrating body oil. It was a buy for a review in December, but since then it has had a permanent spot in her cart. Dr Teal’s shea butter oil locks in moisture, gives the skin a radiant sheen, and leaves behind a soothing scent that stays all day.

“It goes on great after a bath and actually keeps me moisturised all day,” Hillary says. “Plus, it doesn’t irritate my skin.” It uses ingredients like shea butter, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil to moisturise the driest skin. It also contains Epsom salt, which helps relieve pain, promote sleep, and reduce stress. Price: ₦9,215. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

4. Eva Bar Soap

In this economy, basic doesn’t mean boring. With inflation hitting every category, I switched from Dove to the more budget-friendly Eva soap, and I’m loving it. I use the milk and honey version, and it has a soothing scent.

It always gets me clean, foams well, and doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry. It’s not the most fancy soap, but when it comes to getting you clean and making you smell good, it gets the job done. Price: ₦695. Where To Buy: Shop Super Mart .

5. Lush Leave-In Treatment (500g / approx. 500ml)

If you’ve got relaxed hair, you know how tricky it can be to find products that moisturise without making your scalp act up. For me, this pink-hued Lush Leave-In Treatment has been THE best hair product I’ve used on my relaxed hair so far. It softens my hair instantly without irritating my scalp and it makes detangling easy and keeps my hair moisturised for days.

Also, the huge 500g size, which retails for just ₦3,200, means I’ll be using it for the rest of the year without running out. Talk about a good quality product with incredible value for money! Price: ₦3,220. Where To Buy: Shop Super Mart .

6. Now Rouge by RAVE

Now this is the kind of scent that lingers in rooms long after you’ve left. “It’s a soft, fruity, and creamy scent” Gloria describes it. “It lasts about eight hours and has moderate projection in the first two.”

With a blend of standout notes, including black pepper, lavender, orange, patchouli, cedarwood, geranium, and vetiver, this sophisticated scent is perfect for year-round wear. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less .

7. Element

Gloria doesn’t stop at just one winner, she layers Element with Now Rouge and recommends it as an affordable perfume with strong staying power.

“It smells unique, lasts long, and makes you stand out. I get compliments every time,” she says. Its notes include lavender, jasmine, geranium, nutmeg, sandalwood, vetiver, patchouli and amber. Price: ₦4,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bee Fragrance .