Pulse List: Top 10 EPs of 2025

Some EPs came and went; these stayed. Pulse ranks the top ten Nigerian EPs of 2025.

As expected, Extended Plays (EPs) played a major role in the Nigerian music industry this year. From launching new artists into mainstream success to reintroducing stars and serving as experimental offerings, listeners have been treated to exciting releases in 2025.

From the bulk of EP releases, Pulse Nigeria’s Music Desk has selected the ten that stood out for their quality and impact. To choose the top ten, the following criteria were considered:

Eligibility Window: December 1, 2024, to December 1, 2025

Project Quality: Premium is given to the intrinsic quality of the project. The track composition, sequencing, production, and thematic and sonic coherence are considered.

Success and Impact: We weigh this by considering the commerciality of the project in a genre-relevant manner. We also consider its acceptance and impact on its primary audience and the larger market. The album’s shelf life is also considered to be indicative of its success and impact.

10. Spirit: Vicoka

Vicoka’s ‘Spirit’ EP is one of the most underrated projects of 2025. The eight-track EP is the bold debut project from the newcomer Vicoka, who tapped into the complex emotions that come with navigating the pressures of life as a young man.

If there’s one thing that stands out in the EP, it is the genre-blending that sees him explore Afropop, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeats, and fuse his South-South cultural heritage. From the Wizard Chan-assisted viral song ‘Spirit’ to the reflective ‘Port Harcourt,’ where he aspires to follow in the steps of other hometown heroes, the EP is an impressive display of ability from an artist who is on a course to shape Nigerian music.

9. Mr Bee: Rybeena

‘Mr Bee’ feels like a coming-of-age moment for Rybeena. There is a noticeable leap in confidence here, both in sound and storytelling, as he blends highlife, Afropop, and soul into one project.

The EP builds on the foundation laid by ‘Virtuoso’ but sharpens it. The songwriting is more focused and the instrumentation richer. The breakout success of ‘Adunni,’ which cracked the top ten on Apple Music Nigeria, brought wider attention, but the EP’s strength lies beyond that single song.

8. Easy on Dem: Easyscope & Semzi

Semzi’s production is a highlight on ‘Easy on Dem,’ giving Easyscope the space to shine with his melodic street-pop flow. The nine-track EP brings energy, showing both artists’ growing influence. The project balances immediate impact with replay value, making it clear these are artists to watch. Quality is solid across most tracks, and the cohesive sound gives the EP a chance to stay relevant in a busy market.

7. Uncle K: Lemon Chase: Kizz Daniel

‘Uncle K: Lemon Chase’ leans heavily on what Kizz Daniel is already known for. He does not stray far from his strengths, and that is part of the appeal. Why fix what works? The EP is concise, with each track contributing to a familiar but satisfying sound. The hooks are replayable, and the project’s quality is consistent. By sticking to his lane, Kizz Daniel proves that familiarity can still deliver longevity and keep him relevant in Afro-Pop.

6. Wonderful: Tay Iwar

‘Wonderful’ combines self-absorption and experimentation, showing Tay Iwar evolving while staying true to his style. Across five tracks, he balances cultural homage, personal reflection, and love stories, all with production that reveals new details on repeat listens. The EP has potential for a strong impact, quality stays consistent, and some songs invite repeated plays, keeping Tay Iwar relevant and proving his style has room to grow.

5. Uzama the 3rd: Famous Pluto

‘Uzama the 3rd’ was built for the streets and the dance floor, and it shows. Famous Pluto delivers five tracks that are catchy, energetic, and full of personality. The EP’s opening song, ‘Ewo,’ went viral on TikTok, driving streams and broadening his audience almost immediately. Pluto merges Afrobeats, Amapiano, and street flows, showing both creativity and consistency. Quality is strong across all five tracks, and the EP’s infectious energy gives it replay value.

4. Children of Africa: Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez returned with ‘Children of Africa,’ a sharp, focused EP that continues to define his niche identity. He bends different influences to his will without leaning on gimmicks, letting the music speak for itself. The project hit number one on Apple Music Nigeria, underlining its impact in the market. The EP has longevity because listeners keep returning to it, finding new details in each play. It is also consistent with a Seyi Vibez EP, showing that he knows how to make what works for him.

3. GoodGirl: GoodGirl LA

‘GoodGirl’ is a project that combines personal storytelling with excellent execution. GoodGirl LA keeps her sound familiar, playing to her strengths, which makes the EP immediately accessible without losing depth. Each track ties into a larger narrative about growth, resilience, and personal insight. The EP’s structure also gives listeners something to come back to, and its impact comes from a strong potential audience connection.

2. What A Feeling: Fola

Fola’s ‘What A Feeling’ hits with its relatability. From the start, it establishes his unique voice and musical identity, helping him stand out in a crowded field. The EP, which crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, shows clear market impact and wide audience appeal. It is concise and tightly produced, balancing quality with accessibility.

1. Very Stubborn: Victony