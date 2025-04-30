We all know how oatmeal is the ultimate breakfast comfort food. Nothing quite beats a warm bowl of creamy oats drenched in sweet evaporated milk on a chilly morning. It’s filling, nourishing, and just plain lovely. But what many people don’t realise is that oatmeal isn’t just good for your tummy, it’s an absolute treasure when it comes to skincare, too.

Oatmeal, or Avena sativa, is a grain that’s been cultivated for thousands of years, dating as far back as the early Bronze Age. Beyond its kitchen fame, oatmeal has enjoyed a long history as a skincare ingredient. Ancient Romans used oats to cleanse their skin, while oat flour was relied on to soothe everything from rashes to burns.

In modern skincare, the entire oat (kernel and all) is finely ground into a water-soluble powder called colloidal oatmeal which is a real skincare hero that is packed with amino acids, fatty acids, and antioxidants.

But What Exactly is Colloidal Oatmeal?

Essentially, it’s oats that have been finely ground and then boiled to extract their beneficial compounds. This process makes the nutrients more bioavailable, allowing your skin to absorb them more easily. Colloidal oatmeal goes beyond just being TikTok viral.

It is so effective that it is the only skin protectant ingredient approved by the FDA for the treatment of eczema. It is rich in anti-inflammatory, moisturising, and skin-barrier-repairing properties. It is is especially beloved by those with sensitive, dry, and eczema-prone skin.

Ready to experience the magic for yourself? Here are seven of the best oatmeal-infused skincare products that calm, soothe, and nourish even the most temperamental skin:

1. Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser

If your skin is red, reactive, or just downright unhappy due to an overload of skincare exfoliants, this is the cleanser to reach for. Formulated with soothing oat and calming feverfew, it gently clears away dirt without upsetting your skin barrier.

It doesn’t contain any harsh exfoliants or brightening agents like vitamin C or niacinamide , and that’s precisely what makes it so perfect for sensitive, easily irritated skin. It has a milky texture and is non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog your pores with additional oil. Price: $58.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Eczema, rosacea, combination and sensitive skin types

2. Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

A comforting cocoon for stressed skin, this gel moisturiser is packed with oat kernel flour and oat extract to provide hydration without clogging pores. It’s lightweight, refreshing, and enriched with skin-loving goodies like feverfew and Centella Asiatica.

It’s also great for layering under makeup or slathering on at night for a dewy, comforted skin. Price: $17.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Combination to dry sensitive skin

3. Krave Beauty Oat So Simple Water Cream

True to its name, this moisturiser is about as straightforward as it gets, but don’t let the simplicity fool you. With less than 10 ingredients, including hydrating squalane and soothing oat meal extract, it quenches thirsty, sensitive skin without overwhelming it. It’s an excellent moisturiser if you want a simple formula that simply works. Price: $28. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Skin that’s irritated, inflamed, or simply needs a break

4. The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

This rich, buttery balm feels like a warm hug for irritated skin. With oat kernel oil and oat flour, it’s formulated to nourish your skin while melting away makeup, sunscreen, and daily grime.

It’s one of the gentlest cleansing balms around and it leaves your skin feeling soft, calm, and perfectly balanced, not tight or squeaky. Price: ₦23,500. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug . Best for: Sensitive skin needing a soothing first cleanse

5. Aveeno Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream

If you struggle with eczema flare-ups, this rich, fast-absorbing cream is an absolute must. Enriched with colloidal oatmeal, it helps to restore and protect the skin’s natural barrier, offering 24-hour hydration. Dermatologist-recommended and fragrance-free, it’s a staple for any eczema-prone skincare routine. Price: $19.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Dry, itchy, eczema-prone skin

6. Derma E Eczema Relief Cream

Formulated with colloidal oatmeal, nourishing jojoba oil, and calming botanical extracts like chamomile and burdock root, this dermatologist-tested cream soothes irritated, itchy, and inflamed skin like a dream. It’s rich without being greasy, and absorbs beautifully into stressed skin in need of serious TLC. Price: $16. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Eczema-prone skin needing gentle relief

7. Gold Bond Eczema Relief Body Lotion

When it comes to full-body eczema care, Gold Bond’s Eczema Relief Lotion gets the job done. It contains 2% colloidal oatmeal which is a higher concentration than many eczema treatments. It works to reduce itchiness, dryness, redness, and roughness on the skin.

It also includes seven moisturising ingredients and three vitamins, including skin barrier-boosting vitamin E and aloe vera. The formula is rich but fast-absorbing. Use it as an everyday body lotion and your skin will thank you. Price: $16.96. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Best for: Full-body eczema care and very dry, irritated skin.

8. Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment

Sometimes, your skin needs more than a cream and actually a full soak. Aveeno’s Soothing Bath Treatment is made from 100% natural colloidal oatmeal, designed to create a milky, skin-calming bath.