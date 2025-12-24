Life Beer Delivers High-Energy Performances With Odumodu Blvck, Jeriq The Hussla, And Duncan Mighty

#FeaturedPost

From the moment the gates opened, an excited crowd poured in, drawn by a shared sense of identity and anticipation. True to its billing as the “Concert of Concerts,” the event showcased the Obiagu — the courage to proudly express who we are, through music, fashion, language and community.

Anchoring the night were standout performances from Odumodu Blvck and Jeriq the Hussla, two Eastern artists whose music and personal identities reflect deep cultural pride. Odumodu Blvck delivered his signature high-octane performance, igniting the crowd with his commanding stage presence, while Jeriq the Hussla followed with a gritty, street-inspired set that resonated powerfully with fans. The energy peaked further with a special performance by Port Harcourt’s own Duncan Mighty, whose classic hits sent the audience into a joyful frenzy. Hypemen Jerry Shaffer and Tolu Daniels kept the momentum alive throughout the night, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Speaking on the success of the concert, Chima Dim, Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“Life Lager has always been a proud symbol of Igbo identity — rooted in the richness and vibrancy of our culture. From language to music, from food to fashion, we celebrate pride in every expression of who we are. At the heart of this expression is the Obiagu — a true reflection of Igbo values and the courage that defines us. With the Life Xmas Concert, we are deepening our commitment by creating experiences that entertain, honour our culture, showcase our talents and bring communities together.

Beyond Port Harcourt, the Life Xmas Concert has recorded successful stops in Abraka and Enugu, drawing enthusiastic audiences eager to experience a rich blend of music, culture and Eastern pride. The Eastern Machine Tour, led by Odumodu Blvck and Jeriq the Hussla, delivered raw, immersive performances in both cities, fostering strong crowd engagement and a shared sense of cultural connection.

With the journey far from over, Life Lager will take the experience to Onitsha on December 30 and Abakaliki on January 3, extending the celebration to even more communities. Audiences in both cities are invited to be part of the remaining shows and experience firsthand the energy, sound and pride that have defined the tour.

The maiden edition of the Life Xmas Concert forms part of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas campaign, designed to elevate the festive season through memorable experiences across its premium portfolio. Through this initiative, Life Lager once again reaffirms its commitment to celebrating Igbo culture, community and the enduring spirit of togetherness that defines the season.

For more updates on upcoming events, follow @lifelager_ng on Instagram.