Growing up, my fragrance collection was like a shrine to all things sweet. If it smelled like a frosted cupcake or a vanilla milkshake, you could bet I was dousing myself in it. My little desk was lined with my mum's and grandma’s body sprays, lotions, and perfumes that could rival a bakery display.

I had a whole lineup of almost all of the Body Fantasy body mists, with the Vanilla one being the queen bee in my rotation. I loved anything remotely edible-smelling and always searched for perfumes that made me smell like you could eat me.

Vanilla is a chameleon in the fragrance world. It can be airy and delicate or deep and sultry. It can wrap you in a warm, cosy hug or add an irresistible, sexy edge to your scent wardrobe. If you check the fragrance notes of some of your favourite perfumes, I promise you’ll most likely see vanilla. That’s because it just adds a warm and inviting element to perfumes, aside from being one of the most loved scents in the world.

If you love a full-on gourmand experience or prefer a more sophisticated, perfumey vanilla, I’ve got a vanilla perfume here for you. Let’s look into the best sweet and warm vanilla perfumes that deserve a place on your dresser.

1. Choco Musk Perfume Oil

If you’re looking for a perfume that smells exactly like fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, Choco Musk is the one. It’s a straightforward, no-nonsense gourmand with vanilla and powdery chocolate at the forefront. But don’t be fooled because this isn’t your typical creamy, cakey vanilla.

Thanks to the myrrh and amber, it also has a resinous and earthy touch to its dry down. Yes you’ll smell good enough to eat with this concentrated oil perfume, but you’ll also smell unique. And because it’s an oil-based perfume, it lasts forever and leaves a scent trail that can fill a room. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Notes: Amber, Vanilla, Milk Chocolate, Musk, Sandalwood, Roses, Spicy Notes.

2. Cozy Vanilla Bourbon

I know that you’re probably wondering why a body mist is on this list, but don’t let the fact that this is a body mist fool you. Cozy Vanilla Bourbon is one of the longest-lasting and richest vanillas Bath & Body Works has ever released.

It opens with dark fruits before quickly transitioning into a smooth, bourbon-infused vanilla (when I say bourbon, I mean whisky). There’s also a woody backbone that makes it feel slightly more sophisticated than your typical vanilla body spray, but don’t worry, it’s still sweet and delicious.

It’s the ultimate cold-weather comfort scent, and it is perfect for nights when you want to smell like a luxurious vanilla dessert with a hint of spiked caramel sauce. Trust me, you won’t have to spray it over 50 times like you do to your regular body mists because this one truly lasts. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kiisas Perfumes . Notes: Vanilla, Bourbon Vanilla, Fruits.

3. Fresh Vanilla Blossoms

This one is for those who love their vanilla soft, powdery, and ever-so-slightly floral. Fresh Vanilla Blossom balances a creamy vanilla bean note with delicate flower petals and a touch of sandalwood. It has a clean-laundry freshness that makes it a perfect bedtime scent. It creates a clean, creamy, vanilla scent bubble around you.

Although the opening can be a bit sharp (some say it has a ‘burnt plastic’ moment), but if you wait for the drydown, it transforms into a warm, fluffy, beachy vanilla that’s comforting. For anyone who loves to spray perfume on before going to bed, you’ll absolutely love this body mist. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kiisas Perfumes . Notes: Vanilla Bean, Flower Petals, Sandalwood.

4. Taskeen Caramel Cascade

If you’re a caramel lover, this might be your signature scent. Taskeen Caramel Cascade is pure sugary, warm deliciousness. It smells like fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies with gooey caramel and a hint of toffee. There’s also a touch of white chocolate which makes it even more mouthwatering.

The projection is strong, and the scent lingers beautifully on skin and clothes. But be warned: This might make people want to eat you. Price: ₦28,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Notes: Caramel, Milk, Tonka Bean, Honey, Vanilla, White Musk.

5. Qaed Al Fursan Unlimited

Vanilla isn’t just for winter, and Qaed Al Fursan Unlimited was created for just that. This is a tropical, milky vanilla perfume with creamy coconut and juicy pineapple notes. It’s like a coconut-vanilla summer scent. It starts with a bold citrus burst (which can be a bit intense), but once it settles, you’re left with a soft, musky vanilla with a touch of sunscreen-like warmth.

It’s light, airy, and perfect for hot weather. Excellent for the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic babes who love a touch of vanilla. Sadly, it lasts for about five hours, so you might have to reapply during the day.

Personally, my dad took this perfume from me and continues to use it till date because he always gets compliments (especially from women). So if you’re a man, please don’t shy away from vanilla perfumes. Just know that this is a crowd pleaser and expect compliments. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Coconut, Citruses, Pineapple, Ylang-Ylang, Frangipani, Jasmine, Vanilla, Musk, Sandalwood.

6. Kismet for Women

If you want a vanilla that leans elegant rather than edible, Kismet for Women should be on your radar. This perfume smells like semi-sweet champagne with a juicy apricot twist, mingling with delicate white florals. It’s refined and timeless.

Think of it as a modern take on a classic scent. There’s a slight vintage quality to it, but in a way that feels effortlessly chic rather than outdated. It’s the fragrance for when you want to feel classy, put-together, and subtly sweet. Price: ₦24,500. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Notes: Apricot, Jasmine, Rose, Tuberose, Narcissus, Amber, Cedar.

7. Pendora Roses & Vanilla

Mancera’s Roses Vanille is an expensive cult favourite perfume, but Pendora’s version is an absolute steal and smells just as luxurious. This is a deep, velvety rose fragrance wrapped in warm vanilla and sweet amber.

It’s not overly sugary or light, it’s rich, bold, and perfect for evenings when you just want to smell sensual and alluring. If you love the idea of vanilla but want a little floral sophistication, this is the one. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Bergamot, Calabrian Lemon, Rose Water, Sweet Notes, White Musk, Cedar, Vanilla.

8. Romantic by Jeanne Arthes

This is the perfect vanilla perfume for anyone who wants something subtly sweet rather than overtly gourmand. It opens with fresh freesia and blackcurrant blossom before you finally smell a warm, tonka bean-infused vanilla with a touch of patchouli.

It’s airy, slightly powdery, and it has a musky base that gives it a refined scent bubble. If you love soft, feminine fragrances that still have a hint of warmth, this one is for you. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Agu.ng . Notes: Freesia, Black Currant Blossom, Bergamot, Rose, Patchouli, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, White Musk.