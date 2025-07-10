11 Shea Butter Mixes for Soft, Healthy Skin

Raw shea butter, known as “Ori” in Yoruba and “Mai Kadanya” in Hausa, is a time‑tested remedy for ashy elbows, cracked heels, and heat‑induced irritation. Its high levels of Vitamins A and E, plus fatty acids, make it a natural barrier against dust, UV damage, and pollution . These eleven shea butter mixes for Nigerian skin bring hydration and glow, and don’t contain harsh or harmful ingredients.

When shopping online for raw, unrefined shea butter, look for cold‑pressed, unrefined options like:

1. Natural Nigerian Raw Unrefined Shea Butter (Whipped)

Whipped to a creamy consistency, this Grade A butter comes from a women’s group in Nigeria. It’s unscented and additive-free, making it a perfect base for homemade shea blends. Price: 5,200. Where to Buy: Shop Natural Nigerian .

2. Elsie Organics Raw Shea Butter

Hand‑sieved and unrefined, Elsie’s shea retains its natural nutty aroma and nutrient profile. It contains zero additives and is handmade and locally sourced from women makers across Nigeria. Choose from 200 g or bulk sizes; they offer nationwide delivery.

3. Tea’s Nature Mint Flavoured Shea Butter

Available in mint, strawberry, and vanilla blends, this whipped butter adds a gentle scent while nourishing and is ideal for DIY lotion blends.

The 11 Best Shea Butter Mixes for Soft, Healthy Skin

Shea + Raw Cocoa Butter

Melt an equal amount of shea butter and cocoa butter together and whip until thoroughly mixed. This combo deeply nourishes cracked heels and elbows. The Cocoa butter adds firmness and a mild chocolate scent that makes you feel good. This mixture is best for all seasons, especially the Harmattan season.

Shea + Coconut Oil

This lightweight, non-greasy mixture is perfect for oily skin because it absorbs quickly. It doesn’t require heating; just mix the coconut oil straight into your whipped shea butter. To get a perfect lightweight mixture, ensure the coconut oil quantity is half the shea quantity.

Shea + Aloe Vera Gel

This mixture soothes sunburnt skin, heat rashes, and irritated skin. Add a small portion of aloe vera gel to softened shea butter and mix until the gel chunks become invisible.

Shea + Honey + Turmeric

Honey and turmeric are known to be natural brightening ingredients, but when shea butter is added, it becomes a powerful natural brightening body butter that calms inflammation and fades dark spots over time. Stir half a tablespoon of honey and a small portion of turmeric into melted shea butter until you get a smooth consistency.

Shea + Mint Tea’s Nature Butter

To achieve this, use 100 g mint-scented shea and 100 g raw shea. Shea has a gentle cooling effect on irritated or inflamed skin and a fresh fragrance that lasts all day.

Shea + Lavender + Lemongrass Essential Oils

This Soothing aromatherapy butter is perfect for restful sleep. It also acts as a healing agent, effectively hydrating and repairing the skin barrier. Add 10 drops each to 100 g of whipped shea to get a perfect mixture.

Shea + Ginger + Moringa

Moringa boosts vitamin-rich glow; ginger improves circulation for a healthy sheen. These two ingredients, plus raw shea butter, are the ultimate confidence booster. Your skin’s glow would be so blinding that even the sun would be jealous. Add a small fractionated moringa oil and 1 tsp ginger essential oil to your shea butter and mix until you get your desired texture.

Shea + Jojoba Oil + Vitamin E

Jojoba mimics natural sebum, and vitamin E fights free radicals. These qualities make the mixture an anti-ageing serum. Use a ratio of 1% vitamin E and 5% jojoba oil by weight to 100g raw shea butter.

Shea + Shea Oil + Black Soap Infusion

Combine 150 g whipped shea with 50 g black soap-infused shea oil. This combination gives you a gentle cleansing balm that moisturises while softening rough patches around the elbows and knees.

Shea + Avocado Oil + Aloe

With a Ratio of 3:1:1, mix avocado oil and aloe into melted shea for an ultra‑smooth mixture rich in omegas. You can also use it post-waxing after shaving, or for sensitive areas that need soothing.

Shea + Sandalwood & Rosewater

Blend 100 g shea with 2 tsp rosewater and 1 tsp sandalwood powder for a luxury glow butter with a soft floral‑woody scent for special occasions. This mix leaves your skin with a luminous, smooth glow.