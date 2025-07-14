From Hyperpigmentation to Glow: The Best Products to Love Your Skin This Month

Hyperpigmentation is like bad exes: hard to get rid of and always leaving a mark. Maybe yours came from a reckless occasion without SPF (we’ve all been there), hormonal shifts, or acne that just had to overstay its welcome. Hyperpigmentation can feel like a constant battle, but here’s the good news: Glowing skin isn’t about magic potions or overnight fixes. It’s about consistency, the right ingredients, and products that work. Whether you’re dealing with melasma, sun damage, or want to brighten up your complexion , I’ve compiled a step-by-step guide with the best skincare products that fade dark spots, boost your confidence, and make you fall in love with your skin again.

Morning Routine

1. Cleanser

Start with a mild cleanser, such as Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, or a low-concentration AHA/BHA wash that dissolves dead skin without stripping moisture. This step clears clogged pores, smoothens your skin’s texture, and prepares it to absorb the next treatments. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is like that reliable friend who never lets you down—mild, soothing, and easy to use. It doesn’t contain sulfates, fragrances, or harsh soaps, so it cleanses without stripping, lifts away dirt and excess oil, and allows brighteners and other skincare products to penetrate evenly to fade dark spots and reveal a naturally radiant glow. Price: ₦25,143.21. Where to Buy: Shop CaretoBeauty .

2. Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C, like The Ordinary Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12% or SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, feeds your skin with potent antioxidants, brightens and protects it from pollution, and gives you firmer, younger-looking skin. At a reasonable price, The Ordinary Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12% reduces future hyperpigmentation, feels light on the skin, and absorbs quickly. It has a gentle, non‑sticky finish, visibly brightens your skin within weeks, and sets the stage for an even tone by targeting existing dark spots and shielding against UV‑induced pigment formation. Price: $14.80. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Niacinamide

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, Niacinamide is great because it reduces redness and evens out your skin tone. Start with The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. This barrier‑strengthening step locks in hydration, soothes redness, and preps your skin to absorb your products easily for a smoother, more glowy result. Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

4. Sunscreen (SPF 30+)

Finish every morning with at least SPF 50. Opt for tinted or serum‑style sunscreens that won’t cake in the heat. Reapply every two hours, especially if you’re outdoors. Eucerin Pigment Control SPF 50 combines high-strength broad-spectrum filters with liquorice extract and L-glutathione to visibly reduce dark spots. It protects against UVA/UVB rays, the chief culprit in post‑inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Its matte finish and no‑white‑cast formula make it a favourite. Price: ₦21,000. Where to Buy: Shop BuyBetter .

Pro tip: Let each layer absorb for 30–60 seconds—perfect time to brew your coffee or jot down today’s gratitude list.

Night Routine

1. Double Cleanse

Double cleansing is a two‑fold ritual—first, an oil‑based cleanser like DHC Deep Cleansing Oil melts away sunscreen, makeup, and environmental grime; second, a gentle foaming cleanser such as CeraVe Hydrating Oil‑to‑Foam rids any lingering residue. This ensures clear pores and prevents leftover oils from blocking active ingredients. This dual‑action cleanser begins as an emollient oil that dissolves sunscreen, makeup, and excess sebum, then transforms into a gentle foam that rinses residue. It maintains hydration and barrier integrity, preventing the inflammation that can worsen hyperpigmentation. Price: ₦19,432. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

2. Alpha Arbutin or Azelaic Acid

Alpha Arbutin is a gentle lightener, perfect if your skin is sensitive to stronger ingredients. Alpha arbutin directly addresses dark spots at their source and gently fades them over 8–12 weeks while keeping skin supple and fading discolouration without irritation. Nighttime application maximises its efficacy, as skin repairs itself best in darkness. Its lightweight, fragrance‑free formula layers seamlessly under moisturisers and is suitable for all skin types. Price: ₦28,500. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

3. Retinol (2–3x a Week)

Retinol speeds up cell turnover, revealing fresh skin, but you must always use it with sunscreen to avoid sun sensitivity and new dark spots. A low‑dose formula like The Inkey List Retinol minimises irritation while boosting cell turnover, so brown spots fade and fine lines soften over time. Applied 2–3 nights a week, it maintains that regeneration cycle without overwhelming the skin, revealing fresher, brighter layers and an enviable, glowing finish. Price: ₦30,500. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

4. Moisturiser

A nourishing moisturiser like the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion locks in hydration and seals in all your potent actives. This final step prevents water loss, so retinol and brightening serums work without triggering dryness or sensitivity. Price: ₦15,900. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Honourable Mention: Tea Tree 3-in-1 Face Wash + Scrub + Mask

Tea tree oil fights acne and soothes inflammation behind dark spots. This trio saves time (cleanses, exfoliates, treats) and is perfect for breakout-prone skin. It is ideal for teens/adults dealing with acne-related pigmentation. Use 2–3 times weekly to avoid over-exfoliation. Price: ₦25,200. Where to Buy: Shop The Body Shop .