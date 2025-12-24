Advertisement

Moët EOY Red: The Christmas Bottle That Steals the Spotlight

Pulse Mix 23:17 - 24 December 2025
Christmas is a season for gathering, indulgence, and celebration — and the right Champagne can make the moment unforgettable. This year, the Moët & Chandon Red Christmas Bottle stands out as a bold, elegant centerpiece. Its vibrant crimson design signals festivity, while the familiar Moët Impérial Brut profile — crisp, balanced, and refined — ensures it delights the palate.

For gifting or table presentation, the Red Bottle can also be paired with other Moët classics:

  • Moët Impérial Brut (Classic): Perfect for any occasion, this timeless bottle complements everything from welcome drinks to late-night toasts.

  • Moët Rosé Impérial: With its expressive red berry notes, it adds flair and elegance to festive meals and gifting.

  • Moët Nectar Impérial: Slightly sweeter, indulgent, and ideal for desserts or celebratory evenings.

For those looking for a collector’s gift, limited-edition bottles, including Pharrell Williams designs, add a contemporary, artistic touch to the traditional Moët experience.

Whether at the center of the holiday table or given as a thoughtful gift, the Moët EOY Red embodies sophistication, celebration, and the joy of the season.

Available at Temple Muse and DrinksNG.

Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
Business
21.12.2025
Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
